WINGATE – Familiarity with the big stage won’t be a problem for the Blacklick Valley High School girls’ basketball team in the future, but it might have been a problem on Wednesday night.
What started so promisingly for the Vikings with a Maria McConnell basket and two turnovers forced by their press quickly turned sour. State playoff regular Coudersport built up what turned out to be an insurmountable lead before the District 6 Class A consolation-game winner got settled en route to a 54-46 second-round PIAA tournament win at Bald Eagle Area High School.
Blacklick Valley, which was making its first-ever trip to interdistricts, finished 18-8, setting a program record for season wins.
“They hit shots, and we didn’t. We just couldn’t get back,” said McConnell, who scored a game-high 27 points to go with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. “We definitely tried our best. We played some of the best defense we played all season. It just came down to who could hit the most shots.”
The Vikings trailed by 14 after a quarter and by as many as 20 before narrowing the gap to seven in the closing moments.
If only they could have those first 12 minutes back.
“When you’re in playoff basketball, you can’t have a bad quarter,” Vikings coach Rich Price said. “We started off slow, and they were red hot. We challenged their shot, and they still made them. We had good looks.
“I was happy with the looks we got. It was just one of those quarters. After that, we settled in and played them even.”
Blacklick Valley missed its first 10 3-point attempts. Emily Marines finished with 11 points for the Vikings.
Sarah Chambers led Coudersport (23-4) with 14 points, while Rosalyn Page netted 12, Mikayla Gunn 11 and Lauren Stimaker 10.
The Falcons are no strangers to the state playoffs. This is the 15th time Coudersport entered the PIAA bracket as District 9 champion.
“These girls are pretty poised,” said Coudersport coach Bob Tingley, whose daughter, Kim, scored 2,905 points at the school in the 1990s.
The Vikings hope they can get their program to a similar level.
“Going from having a losing record my sophomore year to this is the best feeling ever,” Blacklick Valley senior Zoie Warynovich said. “I’m going to keep this memory for the rest of my life.”
Price said this team changed the culture of girls’ basketball at Blacklick Valley.
“We play together,” senior Marissa Skubik said. “We never give up. We gave it our all, no matter what the score was.”
Blacklick Valley got as close as it had been since the first 7 minutes on McConnell’s pullup trey with 2 seconds left to get it down to a 12-point margin heading to the fourth quarter.
With only two seniors graduating, though, hopes are high for a deeper run for the Vikings next year.
“It used to be where Blacklick Valley was happy to make the playoffs,” Price said. “Now our goal is final four (in the state).
