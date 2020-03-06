McMURRAY – From the opening splash of Friday’s PIAA girls Class AA first-round game, Bishop McCort Catholic was in control.
The Crimson Crushers never trailed on their way to knocking off District 7 champion Bishop Canevin 55-44 at Peters Township High School.
Bishop McCort senior Isabella Hunt provided a dominating presence on the glass, yanking down 16 rebounds to go with her six points.
Hunt, who has played in just nine games this season, helped the District 6 fourth-place finisher as it has found a groove in February and March.
“Getting Bella back, we didn’t know how much we could use her,” Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said. “Now she’s kind of hard to get out of the game. She doesn’t want to come out … (Bria Bair) stepped up today. And Lexi (Martin) can flat-out shoot.
“They’re finally seeing where they can go.”
Bishop McCort advances to face District 9 runner-up Keystone on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.
Sophomore guard Alexis Martin hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the game and went on the lead the Crimson Crushers in scoring with 18 points.
“That was big because her last game she missed her first seven shots,” Hahn said. “She gets down on herself and we tell her all the time ‘You’ve gotta keep shooting, Lex. Eventually it’s going to go in and you’ll get it back.’ For her to start out good, that’s huge for us.”
But Bishop Canevin didn’t make anything easy. Savannah Abbott put up eight points in the first for the Crusaders who hung right with Bishop McCort, who led 14-13 after a quarter.
In the second, Bishop Canevin tied it up 17 on a driving lay-in by senior guard Diajha Allen, a St. Francis recruit.
After Crimson Crushers coach John Hahn called a timeout, Bishop McCort went on a 9-0 run and took a six-point lead into the halftime break.
Leading 29-23 to start the third, Bishop McCort hit the opening basket – another trey by Martin – and neither team scored over the next 4 minutes. Bishop McCort’s defense was tough to beat, and Bishop Canevin didn’t score until the 2:56 mark of the third.
But when they did finally score, the Crusaders went on an 8-0 tear to closed the gap to three.
Bishop McCort led by four, 37-33 heading to the fourth.
Freshman forward Bria Bair came to life in the third, scoring five of the Crimson Crushers’ eight points, and continued to battle her way to double digits in scoring, eventually finishing with 12.
“It was really nerve-wracking knowing that it was a close game and that we had a lead,” Bair said. “And we were working so hard in practice lately. Coach Hahn said that at the end of this week there’s only be 16 teams left (in Class AA), and we’re one of them.
“We had a rough season at the beginning, but we pulled through and we made it here.”
In the fourth, the teams traded baskets and Allen pulled the Crusaders within two, bringing her scoring total to 11. Mikayla Martin was tasked with guarding Allen, keeping her six points below her average, according to statistics posted online.
“(Mikayla Martin) just played her tough all night long,” Hahn said.
Lauren Kirsch was the unlikely scoring leader for Bishop Canevin with 13, knocking down three perimeter shots.
But the Crimson Crushers held Kirsch off the board in the fourth. Bishop McCort hit its free throws down the stretch while the Crimson Crushers’ defense was stingy until the finish.
