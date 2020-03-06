Propelled by lights-out shooting and stellar defense, the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers booked their spot in the second round of the PIAA state playoffs with a dominating 73-37 victory over the Geibel Catholic Gators on Friday evening.
It was a rough shooting performance coming out of the gate for both sides, with only a combined three field goals made through the opening four minutes of play.
The early shooting woes kept the game close with Geibel Catholic jumping out to a 6-5 lead midway through the first quarter of play, but Berlin Brothersvalley found its stroke late in the quarter and never looked back once shots started falling.
“It’s never good to have a week off at this time of year, guys are used to playing two or three times a week but it is what it is and when we knocked the rust off we played a lot better,” said Mountaineers head coach Tanner Prosser.
After shaking off the rust from a long layoff the Mountaineers went to work and took over control of the game and turned the early deficit into a distant memory.
Abe Countryman went to work underneath the basket and became too much to handle for the Gators defense.
Countryman led the way for the Mountaineers in the first quarter, posting eight points in the frame.
Fellow juniors Elijah Sechler and Will Spochart combined for additional nine points as the Mountaineers ended the quarter on a 12-0 run to lead 17-6 after the opening frame.
The first quarter also brought a milestone for Spochart, hitting the 1,000-career point plateau on a layup during the team’s late scoring run.
“It’s a great accomplishment, especially to do it as a junior, and although Will scores the basketball he just impacts the game in so many ways,” Prosser said of Spochart’s impact not only scoring but his all-around game following the victory,
Up double digits and shooting hot, the Mountaineers continued their onslaught in the second quarter and took firm control of the contest heading into halftime. It was once again the trio of juniors leading the way with help from Cole Blubaugh and Preston Foor who both drilled shots from beyond the arc in the second frame.
It was becoming abundantly clear as the game wore on that the Mountaineers depth began to wear on the Gators and the scoreboard started reflecting the one-sided nature of the contest. When it wasn’t one of Sechler, Spochart, or Countryman getting the buckets, one of the Mountaineers depth guys were stepping up and doing their part to help widen the lead.
“It’s important when we share the ball and make the right play,” stated Prosser on the full team effort. “We are going to get different guys in score column and we aren’t putting anybody out there that can’t do something with the basketball.”
By the time halftime arrived, the Mountaineers were on a 34-7 run since their early deficit and held a demanding 39-13 advantage heading into the locker room.
With one foot in the second round, the Mountaineers returned to the court for the second half and continued to pour it on and there was nothing the Gators could do to stop it. Elijah Sechler led the way for the Mountaineers with a game high 22 points, 13 of which came in the second half. It seemed wherever Sechler pulled up from the shots were falling, including four from beyond the arc, another game high.
Berlin Brothersvalley closed the third quarter with a 53-22 lead and the fans responded with a rousing ovation as they knew their hometown Mountaineers were only a short eight minutes from advancing to the next round.
Outside of a shaky opening couple minutes in the first quarter, the District 5 champion Mountaineers put together as dominating of a performance one could hope for in route to a comfortable 73-37 victory and a spot in the second round on Tuesday evening where District 7 champion Vincentian Academy awaits.
“They (Vincentian Academy) have been ranked No. 1 in the state all year long and to be the best you have to beat the best,” said Prosser.
