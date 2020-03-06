WINDBER – After taking a three-point lead into intermission, the Bedford Bisons were outscored 19-4 in the third quarter by Grove City, which withstood a furious rally by the District 5 representative before taking home a 59-53 win in a PIAA Class AAAA first-round game at Windber Area High School.
Struggles with the Eagles’ press and an ice-cold shooting performance out of the break conspired to flip a 32-29 lead at halftime to a 48-36 deficit after three quarters.
Bedford did outscore Grove City 16-11 in the fourth – cutting the Eagles’ lead to three – before eventually succumbing.
Countering Grove City’s adjustments with some tweaks of their own allowed the Bisons to almost reel in the Eagles.
“We went into a 1-2-2 zone with some trapping and put some pressure on them,” Bedford coach Jason Ressler said. “That took them out of their screening offense. We got four turnovers in a row and hit a couple shots to tighten it up.”
Steven Ressler netted 22 points to lead Bedford, which received 14 points from Drew Hall and 13 from Mercury Swaim.
Bedford, which reached the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference semifinals, finished 17-8.
“As far as winning percentage, it was the best we’ve had in 20-some years,” Jason Ressler said. “Our expectation was to be here and win this game. We just came a bit short tonight.”
Danny Timko tallied 22 points to pace Grove City, while Kade Persinger notched 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.