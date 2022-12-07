The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Board of Directors approved an amendment to its bylaws that will permit student-athletes to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).
The amendment on Wednesday made Pennsylvania the 22nd state to allow NIL at the high school level.
The PIAA Board voted 25-4 to approve NIL, and Chris Harlan of TribLive.com reported that District 7 standout Rodney Gallagher of Laurel Highlands High School announced the state’s first NIL agreement for a PIAA athlete. Gallagher is a two-sport standout and a West Virginia University football commit.
NIL will allow student-athletes to obtain commercial endorsements and be compensated for promotional activities, including a social-media presence.
The newly adopted amendment also states that no school or those who work for or are affiliated with a member school may be involved in the NIL payment, according to language in the PIAA board of directors’ meeting agenda on Wednesday.
“No school or anyone employed by or affiliated with a member school, including booster clubs, coaches, collectives, administrators and alumni may solicit, arrange, negotiate or pay for a student’s – other than their own child – use of of their NIL and/or the provision of Consideration to a student for the use of their NIL,” the agenda stated.
