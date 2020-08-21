It may not have been the headline topic on Friday afternoon, but the PIAA Board of Directors approved plans for a co-op agreement between Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale Area for varsity football.
The PIAA approved the co-op “contingent on District 6 approval” during a Zoom meeting on Friday. District 6 Chairman Bill Marshall of Penn Cambria introduced the motion, which was approved by all 30 members on the Zoom call.
“It’s great for the kids,” said Conemaugh Valley High School Principal Jeff Miller on Friday. “We’re looking at a situation where Ferndale may have been in a position where they would have to go through what we had to go through a season ago. As an administrator, I wouldn’t wish that upon anybody.
“This is about the kids and giving the kids an opportunity to play football.”
Due to low numbers and injuries last season, Conemaugh Valley didn’t have enough players to complete its WestPAC schedule and forfeited its final three games. Overall, the Blue Jays forfeited four of the last six dates in 2019.
The Ferndale Area Board of Directors voted unanimously to move forward with the co-op on Wednesday night, contingent upon approval by the Conemaugh Valley Board of Directors, District 6 and the PIAA. Ferndale only had 17 varsity players, Athletic Director Steve Clawson said.
“I’m happy for our student-athletes, our band and our cheerleaders that they’ll still be able to participate in their fall activities,” Clawson said on Friday. “With our numbers being as low as they were, we didn’t think we’d be able to support football at the varsity or seventh- and eighth-grade levels this year.
“This assures at least for the next two years in our two-year co-op that not just the football players but all the students will be able to participate.”
Clawson is optimistic that the co-op will be approved because Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley have been discussing details since January.
“We’re hoping that if the Conemaugh Valley School Board approves it on Monday evening, we’ll be able to start our heat acclimatization with them on Tuesday,” Clawson said.
The major announcement on Friday came after the PIAA Board of Directors voted 25-5 during the highly-anticipated meeting to permit fall sports to begin on Monday based on local school district’s decisions to allow their student-athletes to compete. In football, heat acclimatization will begin on Monday.
“This is a great example of the communities coming together for the needs of the kids,” said Miller, who noted additional details about the co-op would be announced pending approval by Conemaugh Valley’s board.
“We’re putting all the past rivalry stuff behind,” he said. “We’re still going to have a friendly rivalry in basketball. We’re still going to have it on the softball field, on the volleyball court. But for football, for our kids to have a legit chance to play a fall season and compete, this is beyond necessary.”
