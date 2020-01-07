BOSWELL – North Star senior guard Andy Zuchelli already was having a great game through three quarters on Tuesday night when he elevated his play to yet another level.
After the Windber High School boys basketball team closed within two points on a Blake Klosky 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in a WestPAC rivalry contest, Zuchelli simply took over.
He scored four baskets and eight points over the final 2:31, making one big move and clutch shot after another.
Zuchelli finished with a game-high 35 points as North Star held off Windber 60-52.
“An excellent player,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said of Zuchelli.
“A great shooter and a really good all-around basketball player who has been doing it for a number of years now.”
North Star (8-1) had 10 points by junior Hunter Stevens, 12 rebounds by sophomore Ethan Yoder and eight points and seven boards by junior Drew Lane.
The Cougars also lost two key players to injury in Brock Weimer and Noah Solarczyk.
“That was a gutsy, gritty win,” North Star coach Randy Schrock said. “We were banged up.
“Two starters hurt. Digging in our bench for depth. Both of those boys (Zuchelli and Stevens) really stepped their game up along with Drew Lane and Ethan Yoder. That charge at the end by (Garrett) Huzsek, how big is that?”
Windber (5-5) was led by sophomore Keith Charney’s 16 points. Senior Chase Vargo had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Dylan Napora had eight rebounds and six points, and senior Kobe Charney had nine points.
“We came out big in the first half, and then the first two minutes of the third quarter they went on a big run,” Zuchelli said of North Star’s 16-7 second-quarter margin that set a 31-20 halftime lead for the hosts. “We had to slow it down and get back to our groove, making good shots and good passes.”
Windber opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to close within 31-28. Keith Charney had 11 points in the third.
“We needed a spark,” Slatcoff said.
“We just needed to chip away. There wasn’t an 11-point shot out there. We needed to chip away and give ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter.”
Napora had four points, five rebounds and a steal as the Ramblers outscored the Cougars 21-15 in the quarter to set a 46-41 score entering the final 8 minutes.
“North Star has a bunch of great players and they have a really good basketball team,” Slatcoff said. “We weren’t able to get off to quite the start that we needed to get out to against a good basketball team. We had to regroup at halftime.”
Schrock was pleased with how his team overcame the Windber comeback as well as the Cougars’ injuries.
His players responded.
“Coach told us it was going to be a gritty one, a dogfight out there,” Zuchelli said. “We lost Brock and Noah.
“We’ve got guys that will come in and play up to our level. That’s what we need.”
Thanks to Zuchelli baskets at 2:31, 1:18, 50.6 and 28.3, the Cougars closed on an 8-2 spurt.
“It’s a great rivalry,” Schrock said.
“Windber is certainly a quality team.
“They have a couple losses but look who they’re against. That’s a solid team with good depth. They’re strong.”
