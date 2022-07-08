JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Damian Yenzi's RBI double to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning carried the Johnstown Mill Rats to a 3-2 victory over the West Virginia Miners on Friday night in front of a crowd of 615 people at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
All three Mill Rats runs were scored with two outs.
Yenzi drove in Lukas Torres as Johnstown improved to 2-2 in the second half of the Prospect League season.
Yenzi and Pete Capobianco each tallied two hits. Capobianco added a double. Torres stole two bases as the Mill Rats swiped five bases as a team.
West Virginia's Coby Tweten blasted a pinch-hit solo home run to left field in the top half of the eighth to force a 2-all game. The Miners are 1-2 in the second half.
In the third, West Virginia went ahead on Noah Canterbury's RBI single to center field.
Johnstown responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half. D.J. Alexander drove in Capobianco with an RBI single to center. Mackenzee Higuchi's run-scoring single to left plated Alexander to lead 2-1.
West Virginia's Alex Christie contributed two hits, including a double. Eddie Leon also added a two-bagger.
Johnstown left 12 runners on base and struck out 12 times as a team.
Johnstown starting pitcher Brennan Murphy allowed one run and struck out three batters over four frames. Will Knight permitted one run and fanned four batters in four innings to earn the victory. Tim Crum retired all three batters he faced in the ninth to notch the save.
West Virginia's Brett Whiteman fanned seven batters over 4 1/3 innings. Andrew Patterson walked three batters, but did not allow a run in 1 1/3 innings. Carlos Marquez notched a strikeout for his lone out, and Cole Peschl struck out two batters over two scoreless frames. Losing pitcher Charlie Joyce allowed one run in the eighth.
West Virginia hosts Johnstown at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. After a day off on Sunday, the Mill Rats host the Champion City Kings on Monday and Tuesday and entertain the Miners on Wednesday and Thursday. All four of those games at Sargent's Stadium at the Point begin at 7 p.m.
