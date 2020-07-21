Ryan Hybl played in his seventh Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions on Tuesday.
But until this week, the golfer from Norman, Oklahoma, hadn’t competed on the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course since 2003.
“This is my first time back, so the golf course is significantly different with all the trees removed,” Hybl said after shooting a 5-under-par 65 to lead the 67th tournament by one stroke after most of the weather-delayed opening round had been completed. “It’s just really, really fun.
“I just have so many great memories up here,” added Hybl, currently the men's golf coach at the University of Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners to the NCAA Division I title in 2017. “This was my very first big amateur invite I got as a junior golfer, as a 16-year-old. I came here six years in a row, and I haven’t been back since.”
Hybl first played in the Sunnehanna Amateur in 1998, finishing 28th with a 286. He appeared in his sixth consecutive tournament at the Westmont course in 2003.
In 1999, the then-University of Georgia standout tied for 30th at 294. A two-time All-American and All-SEC player with the Bulldogs, Hybl followed with back-to-back ties for eighth place in 2000 and 2001.
In 2000, he was in second place behind eventual champion Edward Loar after two rounds of shooting 1-under 69. Loar, however, blistered the course with a 65, 66 and Hybl eventually fell off the pace.
“It’s just nostalgic,” said Hybl, who made an eagle on the par-5 11th hole in the opening round and had birdies on 2, 4, 5, 15 and 16. “It’s one of those places for me in amateur golf. It’s not much different than a guy going down Magnolia Lane at the Masters for professionals. You get here and it just feels right.
“My hair on my neck stood up Monday when I was driving up the driveway. I came here as a young kid and didn’t really know much about what was going on. I thought I was pretty good. Now for them to let me come back here is pretty special.”
The Sooners made Hybl the Oklahoma University golf coach in 2009. He took a program that had placed 10th in the Big 12 championship event the prior season to nearly a decade of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
In 2017, the Sooners won the national title. In 2018, Oklahoma claimed the Big 12 crown, and Hybl was named conference coach of the year.
“We’ve come a long ways,” said Hybl, whose brother Nate is a former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback. “We weren’t very good when we got there in 2009. I’m going into my 12th season. Time has gone by. My family has been raised in Oklahoma.
“We won a national championship in 2017. We keep building and building.”
Hybl fronts a field that has plenty to play for during a year in which the Amateur has adapted in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Originally scheduled for June 17-20, the Sunnehanna Amateur was postponed and eventually rescheduled for this week after the Pacific Coast Amateur, scheduled for this week, was canceled last month.
The Amateur continued to adjust on Tuesday, as a brief lightning delay was followed by a lengthy rain delay from 1:55 until 5:30 p.m. Overall, the delay lasted approximately 4 hours. Tournament co-chairman Brian Chirillo said 1 1/4 inches of rain fell during the stoppages.
All but four groups managed to finish their first rounds.
Those groups will tee off at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The second round will begin once those groups are on the course.
LSU golfer Trey Winstead, a semifinalist in the North & South Amateur earlier this month, is at 4-under through 17 holes of the first round.
San Diego State’s Puwit Anupansuebsai, University of Texas’ Hunter Ostrom, East Carolina’s Blake Taylor and University of Texas’ Cole Hammer each are at 3-under 67 after finishing their rounds. Murrysville’s Palmer Jackson of Notre Dame, a quarterfinalist in last year’s U.S. Amateur, is at 3-under through 17 holes.
Nine players finished their rounds at 2-under 68, with three others at 2-under with incomplete first rounds.
Sunnehanna now joins the North & South Amateur, Southern Amateur and Western Amateur as events that will produce qualifiers for the upcoming U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes. The Sunnehanna Amateur champion and runner-up each will receive an exemption to play in the Aug. 10-16 event in Bandon, Oregon.
