Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.