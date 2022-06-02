LORETTO, Pa. – Softball’s not supposed to be a contact sport, but Conemaugh Valley sophomore Isabella Winkelman doesn’t mind if the game gets a little physical every now and then.
“I’d take a collision any day for a district title,” Winkelman said. “I think I’d rather be laying there on the ground and have two runs score and then know my team is behind me.”
Winkelman was the unlikely hero, her incredible two-run strikeout – yes, two-run strikeout – turning out to be the difference as the Blue Jays won their first District 6 title in five years with an improbable 2-0 victory over defending champion Glendale in the Class 1A title game on a scorching Wednesday at Red Flash Softball Field.
“That wasn’t the best way to score runs, but we got the runs, so it doesn’t really matter,” said shortstop Hailey Stiffler, one of two Blue Jays seniors. “I’m a little bit hot, but I’m happy. I’m excited. It feels good.”
Both teams advance to the PIAA tournament on Monday. Conemaugh Valley (16-3) will play the WPIAL runner-up.
The Blue Jays scored the only runs on a zany play in the top of the fourth.
With Anna Gunby on third and Delanie Davison on second with two outs, Winkelman swung at Strike 3. However, when the catcher couldn’t hang onto the ball, Winkelman took off for first.
The throw from catcher to first arrived simultaneously with Winkelman and Glendale first baseman Abbey Williams, and the ball got loose on the collision. Both Gunby and Davison scored.
“I just saw the ball drop and scurried for the base as fast as I could, hoping that I was safe,” Winkelman said. “I lost my helmet and everything. It was a crazy experience.”
Conemaugh Valley, the WestPAC runner-up and No. 2 seed, only had three hits. Gunby had two of them.
“I just saw (the catcher) drop the ball. As soon as she turned and looked away from me, I know I had to go, even if she made the play. I had to go and at least try and score,” Gunby said.
“It was great that Isabella was so heads up and knew she could run on that,” Davison said.
It was up to Davison then to make the lead hold up. Glendale (16-2) earned the top seed largely because of its potent lineup, but Davison, throwing mostly screwballs because she didn’t have command of her curve, managed to keep the Vikings from getting the big hit.
Glendale had the tying run on first in the sixth. Then, in the seventh, Davison appeared to have gotten overly excited and walked Williams and gave up Caitlyn Rydbom’s third hit of the game, bringing the top of Glendale’s lineup to the plate with no one out.
However, Davison regained her composure to get a foulout from Riley Best, who hit two homers in an earlier playoff game. Then she struck out Kaprice Cavalet before getting Madi Peterson to hit a hard ball that Blue Jay center fielder Bella Grecek tracked down for the final out.
The win not only brought the District 6 trophy back to Conemaugh Valley, it brought Blue Jays’ coach Paula McCleester a bath – it was her 300th career win.
McCleester, though, was focused on everyone but herself in the aftermath.
“These girls just believed,” McCleester said. “They worked really hard. They believe in the system and in the coaching staff and just come out to play ball.”
The outcome avenged a home loss by the Blue Jays to Glendale in the first round of 2021’s district playoffs.
Glendale will face the District 5 champion, either Meyersdale or Shade, on Monday. The Vikings outhit Conemaugh Valley 6-3 as Rydbom went 3-for-3 and Alyson Buterbaugh singled twice. Peterson, a freshman, struck out nine and walked just two in the loss.
“We knew whoever blinked was going to (lose), and we did,” Glendale coach Bruce Vereshack said. “They’ve got a good team. They played well. They didn’t make mistakes, and we did.”
Conemaugh Valley only left two runners on base. Davison stepped up whenever the Blue Jays needed it, stranding five Vikings who were in scoring position.
Both teams threatened in the first. Gunby doubled down the right-field line and Davison walked with one out, but Peterson snared Ledwich’s comebacker and turned it into an inning-ending double play, third to first. In Glendale’s half, after Peterson reached on a two-out error, Buterbaugh drove a Davison pitch deep to left, but Megan Rosenbaum snowconed it right in front of the fence.
A fortuitous bounce helped ensure the game remained scoreless in the bottom of the second. Two outs after Jillian Taylor got aboard on a leadoff single, Stiffler overthrew first on Williams’ grounder, but the ball bounced right back to Julia Hudec, who alertly applied the tag when Williams turned toward second and strayed too far from the base.
“This feels really good. We really wanted this and worked hard the whole season. After losing the WestPAC, we didn’t want to lose two championship games in one season,” Gunby said.
