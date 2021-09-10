BOSWELL, Pa. – The Windber Ramblers didn’t have much time to prepare for North Star as a rollercoaster Thursday led to the 11th-hour agreement for the teams to meet in Week 3 after both lost their original opponents due to COVID-related issues.
The Ramblers also didn’t need much time to build a massive lead on their way to a 58-6 win over the host Cougars.
Behind a cluster of explosive plays, Windber sat on a 30-point lead after a quarter and was up 44-0 at halftime with John Shuster scoring five of Windber’s first six touchdowns.
Consider the outburst a belated birthday present for Windber coach Matt Grohal.
“I thought our kids played a complete game in offense, defense and special teams,” Grohal said. “We gotta clean up some mistakes. Penalties will hurt you in a tight ballgame, but we’re appreciative of North Star hosting us. We were thankful to have a game.
“(Thursday) was the worst birthday of my life. We got film at 7:30 p.m. and worked until about midnight and had game plans for the kids (Friday) morning.”
Shuster finished with 138 yards on 10 carries with four rushing touchdowns and a fifth on a 32-yard interception return late in the second quarter.
“We just play hard as a team,” Shuster said. “We play together, and everyone was just working hard.”
Thursday’s scheduling scramble also hit North Star hard as its original opponent, Conemaugh Valley, and a substitute in Hughesville bowed out for varying reasons before Windber answered the call.
It just left a very tall task for the Cougars.
“They’re the top team in the WestPAC for a reason,” North Star coach Bob Landis said. “They played well. That’s a good football team.”
Windber needed two plays to open the scoring, driving 45 yards with Nick Dom’s 44-yard run serving as the prelude to Shuster’s 1-yard plunge. The Ramblers made it 8-0 as Aiden Gray found Luke Hostetler on the conversion pass.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff led to a three-play, 31-yard touchdown march capped by Shuster’s 18-yard scamper.
Keith Charney’s pass from Gray ran the Windber lead to 16-0 just 50 seconds after Shuster’s first touchdown.
A Cougars three-and-out led to Charney joining the touchdown parade as he corralled a punt at the Windber 39, found room on the left side and returned the kick 61 yards to the end zone. Dylan Tomlinson punched in the conversion to jump the lead to 24-0.
Shuster’s 56-yard run punctuated a dominant first quarter as he crossed the goal line with 2:22 showing on the clock.
Shuster, who ran for 128 yards in the first half, punched in his fourth score midway through the second on a 14-yard run. His fifth touchdown came on the defensive side of the ball as he picked a Connor Yoder pass at the North Star 32 and raced in untouched.
Jordan Wright added both point-after kicks in the second as Windber held a 44-point lead at intermission.
On top of Shuster’s rushing yardage, Windber (3-0) saw Gray pass for 51 yards with Charney catching two balls for 31 yards.
With reserves playing almost the entire second half, Windber’s Jonah Ohler ended a Cougars drive in the third with a pick at the Ramblers’ 5 and a 30-yard return. A four-play march, sparked by Hostetler’s 30-yard burst to the Cougars’ 18, ended with Ohler’s 18-yard scoring run. Colin Marx tacked on the conversion.
Hostetler finished with 70 yards on only four carries.
North Star’s defense came up with the hosts’ lone points when Jesse Samler scooped a fumble and returned it 64 yards.
Marx ended the Windber output when he scored on a 1-yard plunge.
North Star (1-2) was led through the air by Conor Yoder’s 46 passing yards, all coming in the first half, as Mitchel Pristas relieved him under center while leading the Cougars on the ground with 13 yards.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
