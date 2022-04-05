WINDBER, Pa. – There was no shortage of fireworks in Windber’s home opener against rival Conemaugh Township.
Trailing by four entering the bottom of the seventh, the Ramblers erupted for five runs on five hits against reliever Jon Updyke to come from behind and walk off the Indians 11-10 on Tuesday afternoon.
After Andrew Scalia’s two-run double into the right-center gap knotted the game at 10, Conemaugh Township elected to intentionally walk Joey Reynolds, who was 3-for-4 with two RBIs up until that point, to get to freshman Lucas Oleksa.
Oleksa hit a ground ball to third, but in an attempt to turn a double play, an errant throw to second ended up in right field, allowing Scalia to score the game-winning run.
“We certainly have a veteran group of players,” Windber coach Dan Clark said. “I think their experience certainly came through late in the game today.
“We had a couple guys come up with big AB’s (at-bats) in that seventh inning.”
The Ramblers tallied 14 hits, eight of those coming in the sixth and seventh innings.
No. 8 and 9 hitters Angelo Campitell and Anthony Domineck led off Windber’s half of the seventh with a single and a double, respectively, putting runners on second and third base.
Aiden Gray followed with an RBI single to right. One batter later, Cole Strick, who scored three runs, beat out a ground ball to third for an infield single, setting up Scalia’s heroics.
“We had a junior (Campitell) and senior (Domineck) hitting 8-9 today, and they both came through with huge hits in the seventh,” Clark said about the rally. “That just spun it around for our top guys, who, obviously, we’re super-confident in, but we’re also confident in all our guys one through nine.”
Conemaugh Township starter Jackson Byer threw 51/3 innings and gave up six runs on eight hits to pair with four strikeouts and four walks before being pulled after throwing 96 pitches in favor of Updyke.
The Indians (0-1) committed five errors, including the backbreaking misfire with the game hanging in the balance.
“Our defense was something I didn’t think was going to be a huge concern for us coming in,” Conemaugh Township coach Sam Zambanini said. “We didn’t play good defense today.
“A couple of kicks here gave them extra bases and caused our pitchers to have a few more pitches than they wanted to have.”
Byer finished 4-for-5 with a double, three singles and two runs scored. Junior Tyler Weber drove in three runs and had three hits, one being a two-run single in the top of the first that gave the Indians a 3-0 lead.
“We have a lot of guys here that are just good athletes,” Zambanini said. “You see the same names in the fall, winter and now the spring doing things for us. They’re competitors and go after it hard. Some of them had good days today, but just not quite enough.”
Despite being down by as many as five, the Ramblers consistently chipped away, including scoring two runs to tie the game at 4 in the home half of the third.
Later, a crucial RBI single by Reynolds that scored John Shuster cut Conemaugh Township’s lead to four in the sixth.
Windber’s Strick started and tossed 31/3 innings, giving up six runs on nine hits with six punchouts.
Reynolds notched the win in relief after he threw 32/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits to go along with three walks, two of them coming with the bases loaded in the sixth.
“I can’t say enough about the effort Cole and Joey put in,” Clark said. “First time out, especially with the weather being like it is, you’re always asking a lot of the arms. That’s two leaders coming through for their teammates today.”
