WINDBER – The Windber High School boys basketball team tallied 16 of the game’s first 18 points and rolled over Turkeyfoot Valley 59-21 on Wednesday in the WestPAC semifinal round.
Led by Grady Klosky’s 17 points, nine assists and six steals, the Ramblers advanced to the WestPAC championship game against rival Conemaugh Township on Friday at Pitt-Johnstown.
“We talked prior to the game that we wanted to play really hard defensively, and we thought that if we were able to play hard defensively, it would turn into offensive opportunities for us. It did,” said Windber coach Steve Slatcoff, whose Ramblers limited Turkeyfoot Valley to two points in the first quarter and four points in the second. “We weren’t clean.
“We turned the ball over more than we wanted to.
“The good news is we have a practice (Thursday). We’ll be able to clean up some of those things and prepare for what hopefully will be a great atmosphere on Friday night.”
North Section winner Windber improved to 20-3. South runner-up Turkeyfoot Valley is 15-7. The District 5 Class 1A third-seeded Rams will meet sixth-seeded Fannett-Metal in the playoffs on Feb. 23.
“They’re a good team,” Turkeyfoot Valley coach Landon Loya said of Windber. “They might be the best team we faced all year. When you’re down a starter already, we had a player not here, it makes it that much more difficult.”
Loya said sophomore Zack Ryan was out on Wednesday.
The Ramblers and Rams played the final two quarters with a running clock.
Windber posted a 20-15 second-half scoring advantage.
“In the first quarter, we had five foul shots we missed,” Loya said. “We got to the line and were trying to break that seal. The lid was on there. We couldn’t get that to drop. We’d be getting the look we’d want, and we’d miss a layup.
“The biggest thing is they forced us into a lot of turnovers,” Loya added, praising Windber’s defense. “We are better than we showed, but ultimately, that’s a good team and their size gave us a problem.”
In addition to Klosky, Windber’s Evan Brady scored 11 points and had eight rebounds.
Nine Ramblers hit the scoring column and Slatcoff played his entire bench in the fourth quarter.
“We’re going to be at our best when we’re playing together as a team,” Slatcoff said. “One of the things that I am very proud of for this team is that we really play together. When we play together, we play really well.
“There is no selfishness.”
Turkeyfoot Valley’s Chris Kozlowski had 10 boards, six points and also blocked four shots.
Windber swept two games against North runner-up Conemaugh Township. The Ramblers won 57-51 in Davidsville on Jan. 5, and took another close contest, 41-37, at Windber on Jan. 31.
Conemaugh Township defeated South Section winner Rockwood, 71-42, in the other boys semifinal.
“A ton of respect for coach (Chuck) Lesko and Conemaugh Township and their program,” Slatcoff said. “Every time we get together, it doesn’t matter whose record is what. That game usually comes down to the last minute or so. A lot of those games come down to layups and free throws.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
