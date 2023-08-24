WINDBER, Pa. – A strong senior class that included all-state running back John Shuster helped Windber claim its first District 5 football championship since 2008 last fall.
Although there will be new faces on the field in 2023, the Ramblers intend to compete for District 5 and Inter-County Conference titles again this season.
Windber returns three offensive and five defensive starters from an 11-2 team in 2022.
Coach Matt Grohal has been impressed with the work ethic his squad has displayed over the past few months.
“These last two senior classes we’ve had really changed the dynamic of Windber football,” Grohal said. “The kids have really bought into the offseason program. We had a great offseason.
“Our JV guys were undefeated last year. We got a lot of key parts coming back. You lose guys like John Shuster and Blake Klosky, but we’ve got guys we feel that can step in and do the job. We’re really excited about our junior class. They haven’t lost a game the whole way up through to this point. They’re a really promising class.”
The competition for open positions has pushed every member of the Windber football team.
“What stands out is we got a lot of guys stepping in,” senior quarterback Tanner Barkley said. “The past graduating classes have left some positions open. I think we’ve got some speed on the outside. I think we’re going to be a more open offense this year.”
Shuster supplied 6,720 rushing yards and 103 total touchdowns over his four seasons. With a capable thrower in Barkley, Grohal anticipates employing a more balanced offense this year. In 2022, Windber totaled 457 running plays for 4,400 yards and 63 passing attempts for 452 yards.
“I think a balanced offense is always good, especially in high school football,” Barkley said. “When you have a balanced offense, it keeps a defense on their heels and guessing to what kind of plays you’re going to run.”
Fourteen lettermen return as Windber figures to have more weapons on offense collectively.
“Offensively, we have four or five guys that are really good playmakers,” Grohal said. “I think we’ve got a quarterback who can really sling it around a little bit this year. That goes against everything I ever wanted to do as an offensive play-caller.
“We know we’re going to have to throw the ball a little bit this year to take the pressure off of seven- or eight-man fronts that we’ve been seeing the last couple years. You’ll see a little bit different look from us offensively than you have the last couple years.”
Grohal pointed out juniors Evan Brady and Luke Hostetler as difference-makers at the skill positions.
“Evan Brady is now 6-foot-3 and about 180 pounds,” Grohal said of the player who led the team with 13 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. “He’s really growing into that body, so we expect really big things from him. He’ll be a matchup problem on the edge for most corners.”
Hostetler rumbled for 493 yards and six touchdowns on 59 carries behind Shuster.
“Luke Hostetler had a tremendous offseason,” Grohal said. “If we have to get in one of those games where we’ve just got to run it off-tackle, he’s a kid that, I think, can carry it 30 times a game and do fine with that.”
Senior lineman Ryan Grohal is expected to take charge in the trenches.
“I think Ryan has worked really hard this offseason to be the leader on those offensive and defensive lines,” Coach Grohal said.
“He’s up to about 240 pounds. He’s the strongest kid on the team.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
