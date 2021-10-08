BERLIN, Pa. – Through six weeks, the Windber High School football team had become accustomed to finishing games without the starters in the lineup for much of the second half.
But not like Friday night.
The Ramblers had multiple key playmakers sitting or standing on the sidelines at Snyder of Berlin Complex in the second half of a meeting of WestPAC unbeatens at Berlin Brothersvalley.
This time, injuries – mostly severe cramps, according to Windber coach Matt Grohal – put a dent in the Ramblers lineup.
Windber (7-0) dug deep into the roster, and the Ramblers’ players dug even deeper to hold off another blue-collar effort by Berlin (6-1) in a 20-6 victory.
“I told our guys this is a product of not playing more than a quarter and a half of football all those weeks,” Grohal said. “We needed this. We needed it bad.
“We’re just not conditioned. We condition and we can run gassers until the cows come home. But until you do it in a game-like situation. … We needed this.”
Berlin coach Doug Paul said his team also made strides against a tough opponent while playing in front of a huge crowd wearing blue – the prominent color of both schools’ uniforms.
“I’m super proud of our guys,” Paul said. “A lot of things out of our control here tonight. I told them if you play 48 minutes with everything you’ve got, I’m going to be proud of you.”
Windber built a 14-0 first-quarter lead as mainstay back John Shuster caught a screen pass and ran 22 yards for the game’s first touchdown with 9:08 left in the first quarter.
Shuster added an 11-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play drive with 45 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Shuster gained 95 yards on 18 carries, but didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter after aggravating an injury that bothered him late last season. Windber lost quarterback Aiden Gray on the final play of the third quarter and veteran playmaker Dylan Tomlinson also left in the second half.
“Our young guys step up,” Grohal said. “We had some freshmen and sophomores out there that stepped up because they’ve been playing in that role all year (playing in one-sided wins). They made plays when we needed them to.
“We 'piece-mealed' an offense. We were down four or five starters at one point. Somehow we came out of here with a win. We’re just fortunate.”
Berlin punished the Ramblers in a hard-hitting contest. The Mountaineers advanced to a Windber 4-yard line midway through the third quarter but lost the ball on a fumble.
After a Ramblers punt on the ensuing drive, Berlin took over at the 40, but fumbled away the ball on the first play.
“We were inside the 5 two different times and we didn’t score,” Paul said. “We had the turnover and a mystery penalty that backs us up (in the fourth quarter). We had chances. That’s all you can ask for in a game like this.”
The Mountaineers created their own turnover – and points – early in the fourth quarter.
Carson Harding intercepted a pass by junior quarterback Ethan Brady on fourth-and-15 and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown. The Mountaineers misplayed the snap on the kick attempt and fell short on an impromptu run, setting a 14-6 score with 10:03 to play.
“We’ve been telling them all week, ‘You’ve got to get depth,’” Paul said. “They like throwing that tight end cross. He got depth and it hit him right in the chest. We got some great downfield blocking and guys taking off, getting after it.
“That’s a great high school football game and a great high school football team over there (on the Windber sideline).”
Windber senior back Nick Dom finished with 73 yards on 10 carries, including 59 rushing yards in the fourth quarter. Dom scored on a 16-yard run to make it 20-6 with 3:55 remaining.
“The line did a really nice job blocking and opening up holes,” Dom said. “The younger kids did a real nice job coming in and taking the place of the hurt kids. We just need to clean up some mistakes.”
Ramblers senior Keith Charney made four catches for 60 yards and had an interception in the end zone to halt a Berlin scoring threat with 2:28 left.
Mountaineers sophomore quarterback Pace Prosser (14 of 30, 177 yards) had just hit a 52-yard pass to Will Latuch inside the 10, but a 15-yard penalty moved the ball back to the 21 three plays before Charney’s pick.
“I saw he was wheeling and I just jumped it and caught it,” Charney said.
“A lot of leaders stepped up in the huddle,” Charney added when asked how Windber responded to the adversity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.