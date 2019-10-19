CAIRNBROOK – Windber and Shade entered Friday night’s WestPAC game with identical records.
The Ramblers and Panthers had losses to the same three conference frontrunners.
Each team held a piece of the third spot in District 5 Class A.
Once on the field, though, the similarities faded away as Windber displayed a dominating ground game, forced a couple key turnovers and executed a big pass play in a 34-14 road win over Shade.
“Our guys in the locker room, they just keep coming to work all the time,” said Windber coach Matt Grohal, whose Ramblers improved to 6-3 and moved into sole possession of third place in the 5-A rankings. “I keep saying how young they are, but they’re just so eager to learn and get better.
“Our goal all year is to get better week to week, and we did again tonight.”
The Ramblers finished fourth in the WestPAC and will play the crossover against their Heritage Conference counterpart on the road next Friday.
Windber also earned the Gold Shovel Award for winning the series against county rivals Shade and Conemaugh Township.
“The line opened up the holes. We kept pounding all game and the defense started to wear down, and we just capitalized on that,” said Windber freshman John Shuster, who carried 30 times for 193 yards and scored three touchdowns.
“It’s tough on the defense when it’s coming right at them,” Shuster said.
“For the offense it breeds confidence when every drive keeps going.”
Shuster was a big reason those drives extended. He had 10 first down runs in addition to his three scoring jaunts.
Overall, Windber had 20 first downs compared with six by Shade (5-4), with four of those coming in the fourth quarter when the Panthers scored two TDs. The Ramblers carried 50 times for 294 rushing yards and had 330 offensive yards while Shade ran for 133 and passed for 46.
“Coach (Frank) Tallyen and the guys on defense had a phenomenal game plan,” Grohal said. “To hold Shade scoreless for 31/2 quarters is a testament to those guys.
Windber dominated the first half, posting advantages in offensive yards (188-25), first downs (10-1) and plays (33-16).
The Ramblers took the opening kickoff and drove 70 yards in seven plays, including a 26-yard run by Shuster that set up his 3-yard score.
Evan Custer booted the first of his three extra-points with authority.
Shade appeared to have a solid kickoff return, but the ball popped loose and Windber’s J.J. Hileman recovered at the Panthers 37-yard line.
“Vince never fumbles. Never. He is so secure with the football,” Shade coach Don Fyfe said of his playmaker Vince Fyock, who scored a touchdown and helped set up another for the Panthers. “It took momentum away from the team but it also took it away from him. He was really down on himself. Vinny has played enough sports.
“He knows a momentum switch and I think he was like, ‘I was the cause.’
“He wasn’t. We didn’t play well at all.
“Windber really, really played well.
“I was really impressed with how they played and how physical they were for such a young group of guys.”
The Ramblers used nine plays on the ground and scored on Shuster’s 1-yard burst at 5:31. Shade trailed 14-0 before running a play from scrimmage.
“In some of the big games this year turnovers have gone against us,” Grohal said. “It was nice to get one and capitalize on it. I thought from that point on we really controlled the game.”
A 10-play Windber drive ended on Shuster’s third TD of the half from two yards with out 2:06 remaining.
Shade moved the ball 41 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter, but Windber’s Custer intercepted a pass and returned it to the Ramblers’ 45-yard line.
Windber used 15 plays to move 55 yards. Aiden Gray threw 11 yards to Custer for a touchdown with 1:49 left in the quarter. The Panthers blocked the extra-point to set a 27-0 score.
“We’re just trying to be a little more dynamic and be a little bit more unpredictable,” Custer said. “Shuster’s been running the ball. Aiden’s been throwing the ball. We’re coming together at the end of the season.”
The Panthers recovered a fumble and set up their first scoring drive. Tyler Valine’s 21-yard gain keyed the march capped by Fyock’s 1-yard run. Lucas Haynes extra-point made it 27-7.
Windber answered with a seven-play, 58-yard drive. Ethan Brady scored on a 9-yard run to give the Ramblers a 34-7 lead with 5:04 remaining.
“Our offensive line put up the numbers by opening holes and got guys to follow along, and Aiden Gray came in and threw the ball well,” Custer said.
Shade’s Kaden Koleszarik passed 33 yards to Valine, who lunged and extended his hands to make the grab inside the 5-yard line. Valine scored on a 2-yard run to pull Shade within 34-14 with 1:56 on the clock.
“Next week will be a big game,” said Fyfe, whose team is fifth in the WestPAC and fourth in 5-A. “We’ve got to rebound from this. We were playing pretty well for three weeks, and then you come out here and stub your toe on our home field. Now you’ve really got to play well just to go into Week 11 with some confidence."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.