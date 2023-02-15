WINDBER – Pressure defense helped the Windber Area High School girls basketball team overcome a sluggish start in Wednesday’s WestPAC semifinal against South No. 2 seed Shade.
Creating defensive havoc combined with freshman Kaylie Gaye’s hot hand coming off the bench was a perfect blend as the Ramblers went on to prevail 62-42 and advance to Friday’s WestPAC title game opposite of North rival Conemaugh Township.
“We got a chance to play them twice,” Windber coach Cory Pavlosky said of his team’s 53-37 and 55-33 victories over Shade in January. “When you get to see teams three or four times, you get a good sense of what their strategy is. Defensively, we know that as long as we’re feisty and aggressive, we have five athletes out there that can play some hellacious defense. We were trying to get them out of their tempo, trying to speed up the team and then force turnovers.
“We wanted to get their eyes off of throwing it to Jenna (Muha).”
Two-time defending WestPAC champion Windber (17-6 and 15-0 in league play) caused 25 turnovers, including nine in the first frame.
Gaye buried three triples in the first quarter and tallied a career-high 19 points as Windber went on a critical 13-2 spurt.
“I knew that our energy was kind of low at the beginning and I had to come in and I did what I could do,” Gaye said. “Once I had the points rolling there, I could feel the boost of energy in my teammates as well.
“Once confidence comes with my teammates, I feel like all of us can start to play together as a team.”
Windber senior Lexie James compiled 10 points, while senior Rylee Ott produced eight points and nine rebounds. Four Ramblers provided eight or more points.
Losing junior Mariah Andrews to injury earlier in the year helped the squad buy into a team-first mantra.
“I think that they would define themselves as ‘We’re team-oriented,’ “ Pavlosky said. “We talked the other day at practice, ‘It doesn’t matter who it’s going to be that night.’ Getting substitutes to come in and just play their minutes and play their role (has been key). Everybody has bought into it. I think that’s what led them to sweeping through the WestPAC and giving us an opportunity Friday night to bring home a fourth gold.”
Muha, a Frostburg State signee and 2021-22 Class 1A first-team all-state selection with over 2,200 points and 1,300 career rebounds, led the Panthers with 26 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks. Kendahl Stutzman dished out five assists.
Windber’s ball pressure on the perimeter caused Shade (14-9) issues throughout the contest. The Panthers were unable to get the ball to leading scorer Muha in scoring positions consistently.
“I give all the credit to the Windber team,” Shade coach Mark Satkovich said. “They play extremely well on defense. We’ve been struggling since the loss of our point guard (Hailee Chapman). We have issues with ball control. I can’t put Jenna everywhere on the court.”
Muha tallied Shade’s first six points on the way to a 6-3 lead. Ott’s triple gave Windber its first lead at 8-6 with 3:42 left in the first quarter. Gaye buried three triples the rest of the frame to help Windber take a 23-12 lead heading into the second quarter.
Windber’s momentum carried over with the stanza’s first eight points, including a putback and two layups from Gaye. Ott added another trey before the buzzer as Windber led 36-16 at halftime.
Windber, which will head to the Inter-County Conference in 2023-24, earned a 10-9 scoring edge in the third.
In fourth, Shade cut the disparity down to 50-35 on Zoe Ketchock’s layup, but four straight Windber points ended the hopes of a comeback.
Windber defeated Conemaugh Township 47-26 on Jan. 5 and 57-36 on Jan. 30. The teams square off for a third time at 6 p.m. Friday at Pitt-Johnstown.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
