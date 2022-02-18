JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Much like its semifinal matchup, Windber was tested down the stretch in the WestPAC championship game against Portage.
The Ramblers were more than up to the challenge.
While nursing a one-point lead with under 40 seconds to go, Windber was not fouled by Portage until only 1.5 seconds remained, and sophomore Mariah Andrews knocked down two free throws to clinch a 40-37 victory and its second consecutive conference title.
“I’m glad they did what they did,” said Windber coach Cory Pavlosky about the frantic sequence in the final minute. “I said, ‘Just be careful with the basketball. I have a couple timeouts left.’ Fortunately, they took too much time to get it, and Mariah went to the line and hit two big ones again.”
Despite a rotation that goes just six-deep, Windber has now won 16 straight games and has not lost since Jan. 10.
Two of the Ramblers’ three losses came against Berlin Brothersvalley and Portage, the two teams they beat on their way to another championship.
Pavlosky noted how much more mature his team has become as the season has gone on.
“You listen on the bench, the first people to talk now are the girls,” Pavlosky said. “The quality of a good championship team is taking accountability for themselves. When I’m walking to get my board, I can hear them chattering a little bit, not at each other, but telling each other to calm down, encouraging and telling each other a little bit of strategy and things like that to stay composed.”
Andrews finished with a team-high 14 points and 13 rebounds for Windber. Gina Gaye and Rylee Ott added eight points apiece.
“I just feel so proud,” said Gaye, the Ramblers’ only senior. “Everyone on the team stepped up tonight, and I’m just so proud of everyone, making big shots and playing good defense.
“We just played together and stayed composed the last couple of games.”
The Ramblers overcame 14 turnovers by hitting several clutch shots in the fourth, none bigger than a banked-in 3-pointer by Ott with a little over three minutes to play to extend their lead to 36-30.
Portage kept the game within two possessions throughout the fourth with the help of five points from sophomore Brooke Bednarski, who totaled a team-high 14 points for the Mustangs.
“It’s amazing the resiliency we had in this game,” said Portage coach Lance Hudak.
“We’d get down six or whatever and boom, boom, (we’re) right back in it. The effort these girls gave tonight, it just makes me super proud as a coach.”
Senior Sydni Sossong had 10 points before she fouled out, leaving Portage without its second-leading scorer for much of the fourth period.
The lineup Portage had on the floor without her included three sophomores, and the mistake to not foul with more time on the clock ultimately doomed the Mustangs.
“We’re defending, and at a certain point you got to foul,” said Hudak.
“We have young kids out there, too. Lots of sophomores and first big game at UPJ.
“We’ll learn from that and do better there at the end next time.”
Windber got out to a 10-4 lead thanks to Harmony Jablon and Shannon Tokarsky, who each drilled a 3-pointer in the first quarter to spark the offense.
The Ramblers led 21-15 at the break after shooting 5-for-8 from the field in the second quarter.
Both teams will now look ahead to their respective district playoffs.
Windber enters the District 5 Class 2A bracket as the No. 1 seed, while Portage, the No. 2 seed in District 6 Class 1A will host No. 7 seed Conemaugh Valley next Thursday.
“They’re going to enjoy it this weekend,” said Pavlosky about his girls. “But ultimately, they’re going to turn their focus on Monday and get ready for the next one.”
