JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In the midst of a third-quarter run that effectively sealed a third straight WestPAC girls basketball crown for the Windber Ramblers Friday night at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center, senior Lexie James registered a pair of steals followed by transition buckets within 16 seconds of each other.
Those two scores gave Windber a 14-point lead and forced a Conemaugh Township timeout.
The Ramblers steadily added to the advantage through most of the remaining time, eventually taking home a 51-31 win over their North Division rivals in their final meeting under the auspices of the WestPAC.
“In our school, they had a three-peat in (girls) soccer,” Windber coach Cory Pavlosky said. “This is a very decorated group of girls, especially our senior class. To get here to UPJ, that’s usually every basketball player’s dream, to play at UPJ for a title.
“They were here the last five years and won four with a three-peat on their hats. That’s amazing.”
James netted 18 points with eight coming during a third-quarter burst that saw Windber outscore Conemaugh Township 14-0. She also pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Ramblers.
“I feel like we work very well together, so it was easy to move the ball around,” James said.
Conemaugh Township (13-11) never led during Friday’s game, but did hang with Windber throughout the first half, cutting the lead to three points multiple times during the second quarter before a pair of free throws from Kaylie Gaye made it 23-18 with 14 seconds left before intermission.
Windber opened the second half with a lengthy possession, gobbling over a minute off the clock before Harmony Jablon knocked down a second-chance 3-pointer. James followed with three unanswered baskets, the latter two coming off of steals with 3:40 and 3:24 remaining, respectively, in the quarter.
James, a standout goalkeeper on Windber’s soccer team, used a similar skill set and instincts to make that sequence happen.
“I feel like I can see the ball very well and I can just read it,” James said.
Sam Horner added a basket and a free throw on separate possessions before James finished the rampage with 16 seconds remaining.
Conemaugh Township, which played Turkeyfoot Valley on Thursday and had topped Meyersdale on Wednesday in a WestPAC semifinal, turned the ball over 23 times on Friday while working a rotation of seven players.
“This is our third game in a row,” Conemaugh Township coach Lisa Byer said. “I think our girls are tired. We were lacking substitutions. We’re unhealthy at the moment, but I thought our girls played hard and kept their own.
“Definitely being scoreless in the third quarter hurt us. Their pressure was on and we turned the ball over too much.”
Pavlosky, who had guided the Ramblers to three straight WestPAC crowns and four of the past five, noted that knowing the longer floor at Pitt-Johnstown has its advantages.
“This court starts to wear and tear on teams that aren’t used to it,” he said. “In the third, I think you saw things start to open up a bit when we got going on our fast break.”
The Indians’ Jenna Brenneman ended her team’s 10-plus-minute scoring drought with 7:21 left in the fourth. Windber (18-6) scored the next 12 points to make it 49-20 with Gaye scoring seven during that stretch. Horner and Rylee Ott (3-pointer) also scored to cap what was an extended 26-2 spurt during the first 12:26 of the second half.
Conemaugh Township closed on an 11-2 streak, using five of Mya Poznanski’s team-high 10 points with four more from Ava Byer and a late basket by Katie Wiley to set the final.
Ott notched 10 points and snared seven rebounds.
Ava Byer, who had six points, had a game-high 11 rebounds.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
