JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center has proven to be a very familiar location for coach Cory Pavlosky and the Windber girls' basketball team.
Making their sixth consecutive appearance in the District 5 Class 2A championship game, the Ramblers grabbed an early lead over Tussey Mountain they would never lose, while getting a big spark from Kaylie Gaye to help defeat the Titans 53-37 on Saturday afternoon.
“What we wanted to do is get them out of their tempo,” Pavlosky said. “They like to dictate the tempo with their scorers they have. We tried to get them uncomfortable and fluster them enough that we were able to gain an advantage. I was proud of them for that.”
Gaye’s game-high 20 points off the bench helped give the Ramblers their second gold medal in the last three seasons and third overall under Pavlosky, joining 2018 and 2021.
Windber, the five-time defending WestPAC champions, will face District 7 fifth-place finisher Greensburg Central Catholic in the first round of the PIAA tournament on Friday.
The Ramblers will have the right to host the event after being on the top of the bracket, but may again choose to play at Pitt-Johnstown.
“You make that bracket, that’s a testament to a team,” Pavlosky said. “Hopefully GCC is saying, ‘Oh, Windber’s in this tournament, too?’ If they look in the past five, six years, we’ve got into the tournament. If they want a fight, then we’re going to give them a fight.”
Windber and Tussey Mountain were locked at 6-6 through the game’s opening minutes before Gaye checked in for the first time.
The freshman stepped on the floor and hit three consecutive shots, solely putting Windber on a 7-0 run, as the Ramblers held a 15-8 lead after one quarter.
“We really wanted to get back to this point,” said Gaye, who held Windber’s second-highest scoring average at 9.2 points per game prior to Saturday. “We knew eventually shots would start falling and we would get into a groove if we kept playing our strong defense. We know our game is getting those fast breaks, which results from our defense.”
Tussey Mountain was able to make its way back, cutting the deficit to four at 23-19 going into the half. The Titans capitalized on a slow second quarter for Windber, where the Ramblers shot just 3 of 12 from the floor.
The Titans kept the Ramblers’ lead at a slim margin, trailing just 30-26 at the midpoint of the third quarter. However, a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Harmony Jablon gave Windber the momentum back for good, putting the Ramblers ahead 39-29 after three.
“Several times we made runs, and I thought we just needed one more basket to get back in it,” Tussey Mountain coach Todd Gates said. “I think if we could’ve tied it or taken the lead, we would’ve been alright. They just made a big play every time they needed to.”
Second-chance opportunities also proved to be a key factor for Windber. The Ramblers recorded seven offensive rebounds, including six in the second half, and were able to turn every one into points.
In total, Windber compiled 15 second-chance points, nine coming in the third quarter where the Ramblers started to pull away.
“That possibly was the difference in the game,” Gates said, “and I think on a couple of them, we were in position to get them, they just out-hustled us to the ball.”
Windber was able to finish off Tussey Mountain in the final frame by going 6-for-7 on field goal attempts and outscoring the Titans 14-8.
Lexi James compiled 15 points for the Ramblers, while Rylee Ott added eight.
“One thing I yelled about at the beginning was settling for an early 3 instead of working through our offense and getting close to the basket,” Pavlosky said. “It was one shot and they have possession. We know how to execute offensively and get those extra opportunities on top of it. Once we started rebounding, it played into our strength.”
