WINDBER, Pa. – The Windber girls’ soccer team showed all of the characteristics on Monday night that have helped the Ramblers reach the District 5 Class 1A championship game in back-to-back seasons: a strong back line and midfield, excellent goalkeeping and a killer instinct in front of the net.
Conemaugh Township hung right with the unbeaten Ramblers for 47 minutes, but Windber got the breakthrough goal, then piled on four more in a 5-0 victory in the semifinal.
“The first half was very evenly matched,” Ramblers coach Paul Buza said. “Let’s face it, it’s playoff football.
“It’s Windber-Conemaugh Township. They came to play just like we did. We knew we were going to be in for a battle, and that’s exactly what they gave us.
“My hat’s off to that squad. They’re well-coached and a very talented team.”
Windber (18-0) will face Rockwood in the District 5 final at Somerset on Wednesday.
Kaylee Dowdell gave the Ramblers the lead in the 47th minute. The ball came to her in the box after a corner kick from Rylee Ott, and Dowdell put it just under the crossbar, a shot that Conemaugh Township keeper Jordyn Snyder had no chance of stopping.
Riley Brubaker gave the Ramblers some breathing room in the 60th minute, as she took a shot from a very tough angle right of the goal that bounced off Snyder’s hands and into the net.
That opened the floodgates. Ott scored off a corner kick in the 51st minute and Anna Steinbeck netted her first of the night – and 102nd of her career – two minutes later. Steinbeck made a nice move to bring it back to her right foot, then blasted a shot from just inside the 18-yard box.
Steinbeck capped the scoring with 2.6 seconds remaining on a tap-in set up by Dowdell’s run down the right side.
Kaylie Gaye and Mariah Andrews added assists for Windber.
“That’s our game,” Buza said. “We don’t teach our girls to sit back on our laurels. We’re going to go at it and continuously play our game. If that means we score five more, we score five more.”
Conemaugh Township (12-7) had a few great scoring opportunities in the first half, but the best one was thwarted by Windber goalkeeper Lexie James. The senior made an excellent save in the 22nd minute, as she dove to her left and held a hard shot that Izzy Slezak took from the edge of the 18-yard box.
“It was coming really fast. I just had to make a save,” said James, who recorded her 13th shutout of the season.
Ten minutes later, James saved a shot from distance but couldn’t hold it. The Indians got several cracks at the loose ball, but Windber’s back line stood tall, blocking all those opportunities.
The Indians also had a great scoring chance in the second minute, as Briar Berkey’s corner kick found Abby Persio, but Persio’s shot went just over the crossbar.
“They’re a high-quality team,” Conemaugh Township coach Scott Thomas said of Windber. “Our girls played well. We brought everything that we had. They just had a little bit more than we did, apparently.”
Windber would have scored in the 38th minute if not for a stellar play by Indians defender Jenna Brenneman.
Snyder was off her line to try to stop a cross, but it got through to Andrews, who looked to have an open net.
“Instead, Brenneman blocked the shot.
Brenneman also kept the game scoreless in the 46th minute, as she blocked another shot that was headed for an open net.
“She’s been an awesome defender for us all year,” Thomas said. “She had a nice shot here at the end.
“We had hoped to get her a couple more of those. That could have been the difference in the game, but we couldn’t get the ball to her.”
