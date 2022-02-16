BERLIN, Pa. – Windber coach Cory Pavlosky could hardly watch as Gina Gaye stepped to the free-throw line with the Ramblers clinging to a three-point lead with less than three seconds to play in overtime in a WestPAC semifinal matchup with Berlin Brothersvalley.
The senior allowed her coach to take a sigh of relief after she connected on both free throws to seal a 52-47 victory and send the Ramblers to Friday night’s WestPAC championship game at Pitt-Johnstown.
“It got to that point. I was like, ‘I don’t even want to watch,’ ” Pavlosky said after his team made just one free throw on six tries in the extra period before Gaye’s two makes.
“Hopefully, with me not watching, a little luck or superstition and she buried them both.”
Gaye scored a team-high 20 points to top the Ramblers, who extended their win streak to 15 games.
Sophomore Mariah Andrews added 15 points, including seven combined points in the fourth period and overtime.
Neither team led by more than five in regulation, but a 3-pointer by junior Shannon Tokarsky and a difficult layup through traffic by Andrews put the Ramblers up by seven with a little more than a minute to go.
“Fortunately, we made the key plays down the stretch and hit those free throws to ice it,” Pavlosky said. “I’m super proud of them. I couldn’t say more for my team. They deserve it.”
Berlin went into the fourth up 36-33 thanks in large part to Gracie Sechler, who scored a game-high 22 points, including eight in the third.
The junior guard drilled a long jumper to give Berlin a 42-41 lead with a minute and 30 seconds to play, but that advantage would prove to be short-lived.
Following a defensive stop, Sechler fouled out on the next offensive possession after being called for a charge at the 1:03 mark, which relegated her to the bench.
In her absence, the Mountaineers failed to score again in regulation and were held scoreless until Peyton Grenke knocked down two out of three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with under a minute left.
“That’s how it goes with anybody’s best player,” Berlin coach Rachel Prosser said about Berlin’s offensive struggles after losing Sechler. “Our team is well-rounded enough. We got shots off, but we just didn’t make them.”
Sophomore guard Regan Lauer had 11 points for the Mountaineers, who had their five-game win streak snapped.
“Windber is a great team, and I knew they were going to come to play,” added Prosser. “This game can only help us for the future.”
Andrews tied the game at 42-all by knocking down the second of two free throws after being fouled on a layup attempt with 25 seconds to play.
The Mountaineers had a chance to win it with nine seconds remaining coming out of a timeout, but they could not get a shot off as the clock ticked down.
While junior Rylee Ott scored just three points, she spearheaded the Windber defense, which made multiple stops down the stretch in crunch time.
“They really adhere to defense, and a lot of teams don’t do that,” Pavlosky said about his team’s focused defensive effort. “That’s one of our big MO’s, just try to really fluster teams and really put the pressure on them to get turnovers without trying to reach and things like that.”
With North No. 1 seed Portage’s win over South No. 2 seed Shanksville-Stonycreek, it sets the stage for an all-North final in what will be the third game between the Ramblers and Mustangs this season.
Both teams won on their home floor during the regular season.
“I expect great strategy out of Coach (Lance) Hudak,” Pavlosky said. “We’ve seen each other so much through summers and things like that. He knows what we’re coming up with. It’s just going to be a fun time. It’ll make for a great championship opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.