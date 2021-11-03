SOMERSET, Pa. – While the Northern Bedford County girls soccer team scored first to break up a scoreless contest, Windber coach Paul Buza had a feeling the goal would lead to his squad responding in a positive manner.
A goal by Windber junior Rylee Ott just 98 seconds later equalized the District 5 Class 1A championship game at 1, setting the stage for two unanswered goals. With 7:49 left in the second half, Windber sophomore Mariah Andrews put the finishing touches on a 2-1 hard-fought victory at Somerset Area High School.
“I bet a couple girls on my team, I say all the time, ‘Don’t make them mad.’ That’s exactly what happened,” Buza said of the quick response. “If you make them mad, they come out and do things that you think might be impossible to some.”
Windber (19-1) will meet District 7 No. 3 seed Freedom Area, a 6-0 winner over Springdale, on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs at a site and time to be announced.
“We’ve been working all season for this,” Andrews said. “Now we finally did it. It’s just exhilarating.”
After a scoreless first half, No. 2 seed Northern Bedford (16-2-1) drew first blood in the 54th minute. Mariah Hall went top shelf after a corner kick was unable to be controlled in the crease.
Coming off a feed from junior Anna Steinbeck, Ott buried a point-blank shot into the left side of the net past goalkeeper Evelyn Long with 24:32 remaining in the second half.
“I was so fired up,” Ott said. “Me and my girls, I like to hype them up all the time. As soon as I got that ball, I knew I had to so something with it. So I just put it on the goal.”
Northern Bedford leading scorer Abby Kline’s header hit off the crossbar with 11:25 remaining.
Seizing an opportunity to go ahead, Ott led Andrews perfectly toward the left side of the goal. Andrews blasted a shot with her left foot just before a collapsing defender could make a play on the ball to give Windber its first lead with 7:49 left in the second half.
“I was running down the side and then I saw my teammate pass it to me,” Andrews described the play. “I just ran to it and just tried my best to make it go in. I knew I had to get it off before she (Northern Bedford defender) came.”
No. 1 seed Windber claimed its first district title since winning three straight between 2016-18.
The Ramblers dodged an early bullet.
A push was called on Windber inside its defensive box. Emily Heck’s penalty kick clanked off the football goal post crossbar above the soccer net in the 12th minute.
Northern Bedford ended the first half with an 8-4 advantage in shots on goal. Long came out near the edge of the box to stop a Windber scoring threat with 7:15 left in the first half. Lexi James (10 saves) made a diving save on Kline (29 goals) with 2:05 left. Long stopped an Ott shot with a minute remaining.
“We started off slow,” Ott said. “We knew we had to come back faster than ever. We were determined to win this game. We never felt more determined.
“Our quote this year was ‘unfinished business’ and we’re finishing it the whole way.”
Windber was able to limit its mistakes in the first half to play more like itself in the second 40 minutes.
“We just wanted to settle in and play our game,” Buza said. “We didn’t feel like we played our game much in the first half. We just wanted to move the ball, possess the ball and I think we accomplished that a heck of a lot better.”
The Black Panthers held a slim 11-8 edge in shots on frame after 80 minutes.
“It was a tight game,” Northern Bedford coach Barbara Zanella said. “It was an even game. It could have gone either way, it just didn’t go for us this time.
“In those last few minutes, we had so many chances. We were close so many times. Both teams played their hearts out. I’m proud of my girls. They have come so far. They played their hearts out and they left everything on this field.”
Northern Bedford meets the winner of Saturday’s District 7 title game between Greensburg Central Catholic and Steel Valley on Tuesday in the state playoffs.
“They came to play,” Buza said of Northern Bedford. “They’re a great soccer team.”
Windber is primed to put its past struggles in state playoffs behind them.
“I’m just looking forward to the next step,” Buza said. ”It’s always an accomplishment just to make it into the state tournament. We’re tired of just making it to the state tournament, we want to make some noise.”
“We’re definitely going to try to win this round and we’re going to keep going until we can’t no more,” Ott said. “We started this in June and we’re not stopping now.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
