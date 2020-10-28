WINDBER – Anna Steinbeck scored the game winner, teammate Natalie Buza also scored, and Lexie James recorded her 10th shutout of the year to lead Windber to a 2-0 District 5 Class A quarterfinal victory over Conemaugh Township.
“I think we played really well tonight, and our defense played amazing,” Steinbeck said. “I think Lexie played awesome, and we are really excited to advance and move on in the playoffs.”
The Ramblers (16-0-1) now move on to the semifinals against third-seeded Rockwood on Monday night.
“High school playoff soccer is defensive minded, and that was our mindset tonight,” Windber coach Paul Buza said. “The scoreboard might not reflect we played a great game, but I thought we played an outstanding game tonight.”
For Conemaugh Township, their season comes to an end with a 6-9-2 mark in what was a rebuilding year for their program.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my girls tonight,” Conemaugh Township coach Angie Berzonski said. “They brought their ‘A’ game tonight and played with much more heart than earlier in the year and they have been improving the last couple of weeks.”
After what looked like to be an opening goal by the Lady Ramblers was waved off by an offside call, it was Buza getting the game’s first shot on goal at the 33:28 mark of the first half coming in tight on Conemaugh Township goalkeeper Chloe Shaulis, who denied the opportunity.
Just about a minute later it was Buza getting another quality chance, and once again James was there to make the save.
Conemaugh Township got its first shot on James at 26:20 when Emilee Roman worked her way around the Ramblers defense and her shot from in tight was denied, keeping the game scoreless.
As the half neared the midpoint, it was Windber getting the first score of the night when Steinbeck took a pass from Buza and fired it over the outstretched Shaulis to give the Ramblers the 1-0 lead.
The next quality chance came at the 13:42 mark, and once again it was the home team getting the scoring opportunity as Steinbeck fired a shot from the right wing and Shaulis had to make a great save to keep it a one-goal game.
The Indians struggled to get quality opportunities on James until the last minute of the half when both Meghan Leasure and Madison Thomas fired point-blank shots giving the Conemaugh Township fans something to cheer about, but James denied both shots and Windber took the 1-0 lead to the half.
The opening 10 minutes of the second half featured a more balanced game. The Indians came out more inspired and the play was more back and forth than the first half.
Unfortunately for the Indians, it was the Ramblers who struck next with Buza taking a pass from Steinbeck and firing a hard shot on Shaulis.
It looked like Shaulis had it, but the ball spun out of her hands and found the back of the net to give Windber a 2-0 lead.
Conemaugh Township didn’t go away easily, as just seconds later their best opportunity of the night came when Emilee Roman worked her way in and fired a shot on James, who made a diving stop to keep her shutout alive.
Windber almost added to their lead just before the midpoint of the half with Aaliyah James fired a shot from 60 feet out, but it hit the crossbar and her own rebound attempt was stopped by Shaulis and it remained a two-goal game.
All that was left from that point was to see if James’ shutout streak against the Indians could continue, and it did as she recorded her third shutout against Conemaugh Township this year.
“Our offense played really well, and it is great to have Natalie Buza back to help them,” Lexie James said. “I just play my game and I am not afraid to come out and play the ball, and I was able to do that tonight and keep them off the board. Now we move on to play Rockwood. I’m excited for the opportunity to play them again.”
