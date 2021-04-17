WINDBER – The Windber Area boys and Portage Area girls picked up Appalachian Invitational titles on Friday at Windber Stadium.
The Ramblers compiled 106.5 points to defeat Northern Cambria (73 points), Homer-Center (58), Saltsburg (57.5) and Conemaugh Township (56). With 109 points, the Lady Mustangs edged United (92 points), Marion Center (56), Blacklick Valley (39) and Saltsburg (39) for the program's first championship in over 30 years.
On the boys side, Windber received three individual titles from senior Nick Vasas, who won the 110-meter (17.21) and 300 hurdles (42.72) and pole vault (11 feet-6 inches) events. Freshman Joseph McKelvey swept the 1600 (4:58.13) and 3200 (10:49.72) races. The 3200 relay team prevailed in 9:09.03. Sophomore Blake Klosky picked up points in the shot put (second, 44-2), discus (third, 120-3) and javelin (fifth, 136-10). Sophomore Dominick Bifano took second in javelin (141-5).
Conemaugh Township sophomore Ethan Black swept the 100 (11.2) and 200 (23.1) sprints and finished second in the triple jump. Senior A.J. Smolen took the 800 title in 2:13.67 and finished second in the 1600 (4:59.19).
Portage senior Demetri Miller finished first in triple jump (42-7.75) and also earned points in the 300 hurdles (second, 46.58) and long jump (tied for third, 18-0). Junior Josh Canavan was second in the 800 (2:15.15).
Northern Cambria senior Adam Lanzendorfer won the 400 in 53.08 seconds. Sophomore Peyton Myers prevailed in the long jump (19-6) while senior Tyler Bearer finished second in the event. Junior Daniel Phillips was second in pole vault (10-0).
United sophomore Andrew Payne finished second in the 110 hurdles (19.29).
The Portage girls won five titles. Junior Lauren Shaffer prevailed in the 800 (2:22.75) and 1600 (5:16.85). Freshman Alex Chobany took first in the 3200 (13:00). Junior Alyssa Hoberney cleared 4-8 in the high jump for gold. The 1600 relay team won in 4:30.48. Freshman Cami Burkett (200) and sophomore Madelyn Hudak (javelin) finished second in events.
United senior Maizee Fry, a Robert Morris signee, swept the discus (128-9), javelin (115-4) and shot put (42-4) events. Senior Riley Payne won the 300 hurdles in 51.65 seconds and took second in the 100 hurdles and triple jump. Senior Katie Peters cleared 7-6 in the pole vault for a victory.
Blacklick Valley junior Anna Gunby blazed a 13.21 in the 100 for gold. The Vikings' 400 relay team finished first in 55.51 ticks. Junior Morgan Slebodnick was first in the 100 hurdles (17.13) and second in the 300 hurdles (51.65).
Shade junior Mary Hostetter set the pace in the 200 (27.34) and finished second in the 100 (13.32).
Riley Brubaker, a freshman from Windber, hit 32-7 in the triple jump for gold and also picked up points in the high (second) and long (third) jumps.
