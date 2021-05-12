DAVIDSVILLE – Both the Windber Area boys and Portage Area girls won 10 events apiece to help them cruise to WestPAC track and field championship meet titles on Wednesday at Conemaugh Township Area High School.
The Windber boys piled up 186 points. Portage (97), Conemaugh Township (82), Meyersdale (71) and Shade (41) rounded out the top five.
On the girls side, Portage compiled 168.5 points to top the eight-team field for the program’s first title. Meyersdale (88), Berlin Brothersvalley (76.83), Windber (66.5) and Shade (50) rounded out the top five.
“We are flying right now,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “So happy for our kids to be rewarded today for the work they have put in all season and, realistically, their entire lives.”
Windber coach Mark Murchie was proud to see his Ramblers soar on an ideal weather day.
“I am very thrilled for these guys and their accomplishment today,” Murchie said. “They have consistently performed well all season and taken care of business. They have embodied our team motto of virtue, excellence and victory as they have competed with character and class to the best of their ability and achieved success.”
Windber senior Nick Vasas was a triple individual winner in the 110 (17.07) and 300-meter (41.82) hurdles and pole vault (12 feet). Freshman Joe McKelvey prevailed in the 1600 (4:50.47) and 3200 (10:52.39) races.
The Ramblers’ 1600 (3:43.41) and 3200 (8:56.88) relay teams won gold. Vasas anchored the 1600 relay team’s race, and McKelvey concluded the 3200 relay team’s victory. Senior James Shearman cleared 19-3.75 to win the long jump. Sophomore Dominic Bifano topped the discus field with a heave of 111-11. Sophomore Gino Flori took first in the shot put (45 feet).
“The strength of our team is that they are very balanced,” Murchie said. “We saw that today as we placed in almost every event and won 10 out of the 18 events. All in all, it was a total team effort, and my coaching staff and I are very blessed to coach them.”
Portage prevailed in three events. Senior Demetri Miller cleared 41-8 in the triple jump, junior Josh Canavan clocked 2:10.16 in the 800 and junior Dylan Tubbs threw the javelin 135-6 for gold.
Conemaugh Township sophomore Ethan Black won the 100 (11.3) and 200 (22.96) sprints. Black, Dylan Giffin, Max Malicki and Seth Rosey combined forces to win the 400 relay in 45.97 seconds.
Shade junior Braden Adams won the 400 in 55.04 ticks.
Berlin Brothersvalley senior Isaac Etris cleared 5-8 in the high jump.
In the girls meet, Portage junior Lauren Shaffer was part of four victories. She prevailed in the 400 (1:01.08), 800 (2:26.13) and 1600 (school- record 5:11.11) individually.
Freshman Cami Burkett, senior Megan Semanchik, freshman Jenna Burkett and Shaffer won the 1600 relay in 4:21. Freshman Jada Willinsky, freshman Ashlyn Hudak, Jenna Burkett and Semanchik won the 3200 relay in 11:26.53.
Cami Burkett won the 200 in 27.38 seconds. Sophomore Maddy Hudak prevailed in the javelin with a mark of 116-7. Freshman Brooke Bednarski (long jump, 15-1), freshman Alex Chobany (3200, 13:03.15) and junior Alyssa Hoberney (high jump, 5-0) also picked up victories.
“We showed up today with a plan to put forth great performances in ideal weather conditions,” Lance Hudak said. “The girls executed and dominated.”
Meyersdale junior Linzee Emerick was a double winner in the discus (84-5.5) and shot put (31-7).
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Nicole Smiley won the 300 hurdles in 50.55 seconds.
Shade’s 400 relay team clocked a time of 53.66 seconds for victory. Junior Mary Hostetter won the 100 in 12.89 ticks.
Blacklick Valley junior Morgan Slebodnick finished the 100 hurdles race in 16.72 for gold.
Conemaugh Township junior Brielle Ciarimboli cleared 8-0 in the pole vault.
Windber freshman Riley Brubaker won triple jump with a mark of 32-7.
Blacklick Valley and Portage will prepare for the District 6 meet, which will be held on Tuesday at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium.
The rest of the conference will compete in the District 5 meet on Wednesday at Northern Bedford.
