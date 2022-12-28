WINDBER, Pa. – The Windber Area boys basketball team wasn’t going to let the championship trophy from Pennsylvania’s longest consecutive running high school tournament escape their home gymnasium.
Stifling second half defense and clutch plays from the Ramblers pushed them past Chestnut Ridge on Wednesday night, edging the visiting Lions by a score of 45-43. The game concluded the 62nd annual Conemaugh Township Rotary Basketball Tournament, an event that has been a staple of the winter sports season.
Sophomore guard Grady Klosky scored the game-winning layup with 25 seconds left in the game. His teammate, senior guard Jonah Oyler, sealed the win with a steal on the next possession. The last minute of the game was exemplary of the tough defense the Ramblers showcased all night – but especially in the second half.
“We felt like in the first half, a lot of what we weren’t able to get done was from our own doing,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said. “We knew that if we cleaned up some things that we could play them better in the second half – and that’s exactly what we did.”
The run-and-gun tempo of the first half played into Chestnut Ridge’s favor. Sophomore guard Justin Whysong nailed three 3-pointers during the first two quarters, while junior guard Nate Whysong paced all scorers with nine points. The Lions’ biggest lead stretched to 19-10, but the Ramblers reduced the deficit to four points by halftime.
The biggest momentum shift came at the end of a sluggish third quarter. Both teams couldn’t settle into an offensive groove, and the physical nature of the game wouldn’t let either team seize a comfortable lead.
Then, a buzzer-beating corner 3-pointer from Ramblers senior Blake Klosky sent the home crowd into a frenzy and gave Windber a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
“I just wanted to make sure I was in the right position and I let it go,” Klosky said. “I was wide open – and I knew that I couldn’t miss it.”
The Lions weren’t going to go away without putting up a fight in the fourth. Two huge shots by senior guard Christian Hinson on consecutive possessions gave them back the lead. Another timely 3-pointer by Blake Klosky with 1:24 remaining pushed score back in the Ramblers favor. One made free throw from Chestnut Ridge tied the game up with under one minute.
Grady Klosky’s slicing drive to the bucket with 25 seconds left gave them the lead – and the tournament victory.
“I told my team that to be champions, you have to make championship plays,” Slatcoff said. “(Grady) was just one of a bunch of guys who stepped up and made big plays for us.”
Grady Klosky was named tournament MVP for his performance. He and Ramblers teammate John Shuster were named to the all-tournament team. Nate Whysong and Justin Whysong from Chestnut Ridge, and Ibn Shaheed from Bishop McCort Catholic were also named to the team.
Nate Whysong led all scorers in the championship game with 15 points. Justin Whysong notched 25 points in the semifinal, and 12 more in the final.
Shuster led all players in the title game with 10 rebounds. He also had two blocks.
Next up for the Ramblers?
Some well-deserved rest on winter break. But after that, it’s time to buckle up for the heart of the basketball schedule that remains in the new year.
“It’s been a really long time since Windber won this tournament, and we want to enjoy that,” Slatcoff said. “We also to want to use this as a springboard for a successful rest of season, because we know that we haven’t reached our full potential yet.”
