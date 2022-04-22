ARMAGH, Pa. – Keith Charney won four events and led Windber to an easy victory in the Appalachian Track and Field Invitational meet at Thomas J. Madill Field on Friday.
Charney, a senior, started the day with first-place finishes in the triple jump (40 feet, 71/4 inches) and high jump (5-10). He then anchored the Ramblers in the 400 (4:50.25) 1600 (3:44.86) relays.
“I’m just happy I could help my team out,” a winded but happy Charney said.
“It was just fun out there. I was happy to help my team out.”
Zachary Barkley, Joseph McKelvey, Garrett Page and Dylan Tomlinson completed the Ramblers’ sweep of the relay events with a time of 8:59.97 in the 4x800.
“It’s a really good group of guys,” Windber coach Mark Murchie said.
“They work hard each day, and they have good camaraderie amongst each other.”
Riley Brubaker won a pair of events for the Windber girls. She finished first in the triple jump (34-43/4) and long jump (15-101/4).
“I jumped really well. I got a (personal record) in my triple jump for the year. I was really proud of it,” Brubaker said.
Windber totaled 157 points in the boys’ meet. Dommie Bifano (javelin, 145-2), Gino Flori (shot put, 49-101/2) and Joseph McKelvey (1600, 4:50.25) also captured firsts for the Ramblers.
Cambria Heights wound up second, led by Steven Yeckley (110 and 300 hurdles). Yeckley overcame a hip injury that bothered him throughout the day and stuck to his goal in spite of the pain. Tanner Trybus (long jump, 18-23/4) and Brock Eckenrode (800, 2:13.19) also took first. United’s Bridger Blankenbicker set a meet record and matched his school record in the pole vault with a height of 13-1.
“I was having good runs, I got my plant good, (corrected) what I had been messing up recently,” Blankenbicker said. “Overall, I had a good day.”
Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Black also set meet records in the 100 (10.92 seconds in the trials) and 200 (21.78 in the trials). His winning times in the finals were 11.10 and 22.07, respectively.
“The weather was really nice,” he said. “I was nice and relaxed.”
Conemaugh Township (73 points) finished two points behind girls’ meet champion Marion Center. Mary Hostetter led the Indians with first in the 100 (16.62) and 200 (27.01). She also anchored the 400 relay (52.78) behind Asia Zwick, Izzy Slezak and Ellie Speigle. Lane Fairman of Berlin Brothersvalley (pole vault, 8-6) Portage’s Alyssa Hoberney (high jump, 5-1), Ella Miller of Northern Cambria (1,600, 5:34.51), Blacklick Valley’s Morgan Slebodnick (100 hurdles, 16.62) and Molly Wheatley (300, 52.07) also claimed firsts. The Stingers won the meet with a first-place finish in the 1600 relay. Portage (67) wound up third, followed by Windber (48).
