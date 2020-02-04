Westmont Hilltop earned a spot in the PIAA Class AA team championships, which begin on Thursday, topping District 10-3 General McLane 51-21 on Monday night in preliminary action.
“We have been talking all year about getting a total team effort out there and we really did that tonight,” Westmont Hilltop coach Matt Beaujon said. “We were fighting and scrapping for every point out there even in the bouts that we didn’t win. We were really sharp tonight.”
The Hilltoppers (13-3) got pins from Max Yonko (285), Conner Polacek (126), Zane Blackburn (132), Roy Dunn (145), Hudson Holbay (160) and Tanner Dluhos (195) against the Lancers.”
“This will be the third straight trip for our juniors and seniors and is a goal that we strive for all season,” Beaujon said. “We have had our ups and downs during the season and have really clawed and scratched to reach this point.”
The District 6 runner-up Hilltoppers will face District 3 champion Hamburg in the first round when action gets underway at 2 p.m. at Giant Center in Hershey.
“We are among the last 16 teams left in the state and everyone is good at this point,” the Westmont Hilltop coach said.
Also in first-round action in Hershey on Thursday are District 5 champ Chestnut Ridge, which will wrestle District 7-2 Burgettstown also at 2 along with District 6 champion Forest Hills which takes on District 1-1 Faith Christian at 4 p.m.
