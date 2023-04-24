JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop won the first game on the newly renamed Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park on Monday.
The Hilltoppers combined a strong showing on the mound with a 13-hit outburst to beat host Greater Johnstown 14-0 in five innings as a crowd of more than 100 attended a pregame dedication ceremony to honor Osborne, the former Trojans coach.
“We’ve been preaching all year that our pitchers need to throw strikes,” said first-year Westmont Hilltop coach Chris DelSignore, a former assistant coach for nine seasons under Osborne at Johnstown High. “We got the type of performance that we needed from Jackson (Rupert) and Natallo (Rocco) came in and did what we asked him to do. It all starts and stops with our pitching.”
Rupert tossed four innings, allowing only an infield single by the Trojans (0-11) Brock Kobal in the first inning. The left-hander struck out five and walked two. Reliever Rocco tossed a perfect fifth inning, striking out a pair.
“We just waited for our opportunities to come at the plate and scratched a couple (runs) here and there,” said DelSignore, whose team pulled away via a nine-run fifth inning.
“We did a good job and scored five runs early on with two outs. Then, we had the big inning.”
Gavin Hockenberry had three hits, two runs and three RBIs for the Hilltoppers (6-6). Landry Burnheimer had two hits, including a double, two runs and four RBIs. Eli Thomas had two hits, with a triple, one run and two RBIs.
Jack Wesner, Nick Rozich and Sean Wilk each had two hits.
“Our pitchers threw very well but we just couldn’t throw strikes early in the count,” said Greater Johnstown coach Kerry Pfeil, a former Osborne assistant coach with the Trojans.
“We were letting their batters see six or eight pitches every at-bat. They were able to barrel some balls up, get runners on base and really take it to us later.”
