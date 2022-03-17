JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Top-seeded Westmont Hilltop trailed ninth-seeded Somerset by a goal after one period in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League quarterfinal round of the playoffs Thursday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Then, something clicked for the Hilltoppers, who reeled off eight second-period goals and seven more with a running clock in the third period in a 16-5 victory.
“I guess they just woke up,” Westmont Hilltop coach Kris Carlson said. “That was a rough one early. Even when we started scoring, we still weren’t playing our best. We’re definitely going to have to clean it up going into the next round.”
Westmont Hilltop (17-3-0) advanced to play fourth-seeded Hollidaysburg in the semifinal round. The Golden Tigers edged fifth-seeded Central Cambria 3-2 at Galactic Ice.
“We just played our game. We were a little frustrated with the first couple minutes of the first period,” said Westmont Hilltop’s Kobe Rickabaugh, who tallied three straight goals and had five assists for eight points. “After that I thought we got our heads straight and started putting them in.”
Somerset led 2-1 after one period as Bryce Mulhollen scored 4:47 into the game and Dominic McKelvey netted the first of his two goals with 2:07 left. In between, Westmont’s Derek George had a goal.
Nick Rozich tied the game 12 seconds into the second period.
Westmont’s eight-goal second period set a 9-4 score.
The Hilltoppers’ Rozich had two goals and two assists.
Westmont Hilltop’s goal production included a pair by Anthony Marano, who also had four assists.
Evan Allen, Payton Sell and Brady Glessner each had two goals and four assists for the Hilltoppers. Alex Crespo and Landry Burnheimer each had a goal.
“We just created space, got the puck in deep and got the puck to the net,” Rickabaugh said. “As part of our game plan, we switched some things up and put it into the net.”
R.J. James and Jeremy Mack joined McKelvey and Mulhollen as Golden Eagles goal- scorers.
Somerset beat Altoona 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinal round. The Eagles closed a 6-15-0 season.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
