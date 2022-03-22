JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Top-seeded Westmont Hilltop relied on depth and an ability to counter each Hollidaysburg momentum swing to win a Laurel Mountain Hockey League semifinal contest 7-5 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday night.
Kobe Rickabaugh totaled two goals and an assist, Anthony Marano provided three assists and freshman goaltender Luke Snider withstood a third-period surge by the Golden Tigers as the Hilltoppers advanced to Thursday’s title game in the Ann Harris Smith Cup Tournament.
“It was a total team effort. Everybody was pulling their weight,” said Westmont Hilltop coach Kris Carlson, whose 18-3 team will face third-seeded rival Bishop McCort Catholic at the War Memorial. “That’s what we needed. With some key guys out, we needed everybody stepping up and doing their part. We got that tonight.”
For the second straight playoff game, the Hilltoppers played without LMHL leading scorer Aiden Rice and goaltender Ian Amaranto. Carlson said each player is out due to health issues.
“We had a next man up mentality,” Carlson said. “We have our leading scorer out, but we were able to get some secondary scoring from some other people and we’re going to need it again Thursday night.”
Westmont Hilltop built an early two-goal advantage over the fourth-seeded Golden Tigers (16-6).
Payton Sell scored into an open net after Logan Glessner’s initial shot was stopped by Hollidaysburg goaltender Ty Duey 3:13 into the game.
The Hilltoppers’ Colin Gorman scored unassisted at 5:32.
“We just lost the momentum early,” Hollidaysburg coach Cory Reed said. “We had a big game in the quarterfinal where we came back (in a 3-2 win over Central Cambria). I thought we were having the energy, but it just wasn’t there.”
Hollidaysburg capitalized on a power-play opportunity as Ty Burket converted with only 12.6 left in the opening period to make it 2-1.
In the second period, Westmont Hilltop’s Rickabaugh knocked in a rebound of Landrey Burnheimer’s shot. The short-handed goal made it 3-1 at 6:03.
“We definitely went to the net hard,” Carlson said. “We worked on that in practice this week, just getting pucks to the net and crashing the net hard. We wanted to get out to a good start, and we did.”
The Golden Tigers got back within one as Zachary Dunlap netted a wrap-around goal at 9:51.
Westmont Hilltop’s Glessner scored on the power play by putting in a rebound of Marano’s attempt. Nicholas Rozich got the puck to Marano for the goal that made it 4-2 at 13:35 of the second period.
In the third period, the teams combined for as many goals – six – as had been scored through two periods.
“To our credit, we didn’t let it get us rattled,” Carlson said. “We just kept plugging forward. We got into some penalty trouble and they were able to put some in.”
Hollidaysburg’s Julian Drass made it 4-3 with a goal 2:14 into the final period, but Westmont’s Rickabaugh answered with a goal just under two minutes later.
The Golden Tigers had their own response by Isaac Miller, whose goal at 5:42 once again cut the deficit to one.
But Westmont Hilltop’s Alex Crespo kept the scoring spree going at 6:23 to give the Hilltoppers a 6-4 lead.
Carson Young’s power-play goal pulled the Tigers within 6-5 with 6:12 left.
“We just came out in the third and said, ‘Let’s just throw pucks on net, work hard, get around the front of the net and see what happens,’ ” Reed said. “But we just couldn’t get the bounces. They did a great job of getting guys in front and blocking shots. We just couldn’t get anything through.
“We got held to (17) shots. We average close to 40 or 45 a game. They did a great job.”
Westmont’s Kyle Replogle scored from the left point to convert a power play with 3:45 remaining. Rozich assisted to make it 7-5.
Hollidaysburg goaltender Duey made 27 saves. Westmont’s Snider stopped 12 shots.
“He did what we asked of him,” Carlson said. “All we asked was for him to make the first save, and he did.”
