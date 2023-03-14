Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth realized that her team’s two previous wins over Chestnut Ridge didn’t matter much in Tuesday night’s PIAA Class 3A girls basketball playoff game at Richland High School’s Sports Center.
But Eisenhuth also knew her relatively young squad wouldn’t buckle when faced with adversity.
The Hilltoppers trailed the Lions by eight points in the third quarter and Ridge held a slim, one-point advantage with 1:18 left in the fourth.
A steal and basket by Westmont Hilltop’s Kendal Shingler gave her team a two-point lead with 33.1 seconds left.
When the Lions tied the game to force overtime, the District 6 runner-up Hilltoppers’ sophomore Christiana Gordon took over, scoring an early 3-pointer and going 5 of 6 on the free throw line in OT, as Westmont Hilltop won 53-42.
“It’s big for us, but we have to take this all in and just get ready for our next game because we have another game coming up,” said Gordon, who netted 20 of her game-high 24 points in the second half and overtime.
Westmont Hilltop (27-2) will face Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
The District 7 fifth-place Chargers beat WPIAL champion Avonworth 39-23 on Tuesday.
“It’s always tough to beat a team three times,” said Eisenhuth, whose Hilltoppers beat the host Lions 46-31 on Jan. 19 and won 39-30 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title game on Feb. 18.
“They know us. We know them. They came out firing. They had a lot of momentum,” she said.
“Even coming out of halftime, they went up six or eight. Our girls just really dug in.”
District 5-8-9 subregional champion Chestnut Ridge closed a 23-4 season. Senior Belle Bosch, a Pitt-Johnstown recruit, had a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds. Isabella Hillegass had 12 points.
“Our kids fought hard,” Chestnut Ridge coach Mark Dillow said. “It just didn’t go our way.
“We led for three quarters. We thought we were in a good place. We didn’t finish. It was a tough one, really tough.”
The Lions had opportunities to win in regulation, but went 4 of 8 on the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 7 of 13 in the game.
Westmont Hilltop, which made 15 of 17 free throws, outscored Chestnut Ridge 12-1 in overtime.
“Our kids never gave up,” Eisenhuth said.
A Bosch 3-pointer with 6:33 left in the third gave the Lions a 29-21 lead. The three-sport star made an impression.
“I give all the credit in the world to Belle Bosch,” Eisenhuth said. “We have some great defense and it took a lot to handle her and even to get past her in the game.”
Beth Buettner had 13 points for Westmont Hilltop, including three 3-pointers. Buettner briefly tied the game at 38-all on a 3 with 1:52 left in regulation.
A Bosch free throw put Chestnut Ridge back up by a point. Carissa Krall’s free throw pulled the Hilltoppers into a tie with 1:01 on the clock.
Late in the fourth, Shingler made a steal and drove for a basket to put the Hilltoppers up 41-39.
“It was so big,” Gordon said.
“Kendal got the ball. I was going to sprint out ahead of her, but I knew there was a girl trailing her. I wanted to make sure she got out of her way so Kendal could make that.”
Bosch twice made one of two free-throw attempts with 17.0 and 13.3 seconds showing to send the game into overtime.
Gordon splashed a 3-pointer 17 seconds into the extra session and Krall got a rebound that allowed Westmont to use more than a minute of the clock. Gordon and Buettner, who each went 4 of 4 on the line in OT, made clutch free throws to seal it.
“I preach it at practice,” said Eisenhuth, whose team led 14-12 after one quarter, trailed 24-21 at halftime and 31-28 after three quarters. “I live by, ‘Foul shots win you basketball games.’
“Recently we’ve been shooting well. At the end, that won us the basketball game.”
