JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop won three of its final four games last season, bouncing back from a rugged opening six weeks of the season.
Hilltoppers coach Pat Barron believes his experienced team learned a lot both during the rough 1-5 start and the much more enjoyable finish to 2022.
“We’re bringing back nine starters on offense and the whole line is coming back,” Barron said. “We’re certainly going to hang our hat on those guys.
“It’s just about learning how to finish. We were in a lot of tight ball games. It’s just getting over the hump. Those kids being a year older and a year wiser is certainly going to help from that perspective.”
Westmont Hilltop opened this past season with a 21-19 victory over Central Cambria in the first night game played at the renovated Price Field.
Four straight losses followed – to Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference front-runners Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (35-21), Richland (21-14), Penn Cambria (48-23) and Chestnut Ridge (33-29).
The Hilltoppers closed with wins over Greater Johnstown (56-23), Forest Hills (28-27) and McCort-Carroll (35-21), and a loss to Central (44-23).
“It’s one of those things, the small details will cost you, whether it be pad level or ball security,” Barron said. “You’re going to learn from those mistakes.”
Westmont Hilltop will rely on the veteran line to help execute in the double-tight, double-wing offense that has been a Hilltoppers staple over the past decade. When executed well, the ground-oriented, time-consuming attack is capable of producing lengthy marches down the field.
Seniors Judah Wallace (5-10, 215, center), Blake Weslager (6-0, 240, guard), Anthony Brazill (6-1, 210, guard), Zach Davis-Reese (6-3, 255, tackle), Brady Jones (5-11, 250, tackle) and Gavin Cassick (6-0, 195, tight end) are joined on the line by junior Jonah McCoy (5-10, 235) and sophomore Connor Ward (5-11, 235).
“We feel pretty confident with those guys up front,” Barron said.
“Most are 215 to 225 (pounds) or above. Those guys have 20-plus starts under their belt.”
The Hilltoppers received some unfortunate news heading into the final week of preseason practice. Last year’s second-leading rusher, 6-foot, 215-pound senior wing back Brayden Dean, was lost for the season due to an injury, Barron said. Dean gained 975 yards with nine touchdowns on 151 carries.
“You can’t replace a Brayden Dean. It’s a heartbreaker for him, being a senior,” Barron said. “But the kids have rallied around him and they are ready for Friday. It’s a long season and everybody is going to face adversity. We just got ours early.”
The Hilltoppers’ third-leading rusher in 2022, senior fullback David Ray, is back after running for 397 yards and six TDs on 81 attempts.
Veteran Barrett Gyure will move into the quarterback position.
“This year, I’ll be a senior, so I’ve got to lead the team,” Gyure said. “I’ve got to teach these freshmen and younger kids what it takes to be on that field. I’m feeling pretty confident. We have a lot of seniors coming back.”
Westmont Hilltop will return 21 lettermen, including six starters back on the 4-4 aligned defensive unit.
“Defensively, our interior six, we feel pretty confident with that,” Barron said.
“Hopefully, our guys in the secondary can come along. We feel if they do, we’ll have a nice season.”
The Hilltoppers had five straight winning seasons from 2015 to 2019, going 35-23 with five district playoff appearances in that span.
After going 4-4 during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, the Hilltoppers went 3-8 in 2021 and 4-6 last season.
“We are going to know how to come back from those small mistakes that we make,” Gyure said. “We’re going to know what we need to do and what it takes to win a football game.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
