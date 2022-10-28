JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop fought off a spirited second-half charge by visiting McCort-Carroll Catholic in Friday night’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference regular-season finale thanks to a potent rushing attack that saw two backs go over the century mark in a 35-21 Hilltoppers victory over the Crushers at Price Field.
The Hilltoppers (4-6) jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead, but twice in the second half, McCort-Carroll (2-8) made it a one-possession game. However, on each occasion, Westmont Hilltop responded with a lengthy ball-control drive fueled by running backs Brayden Dean and Gavin Hockenberry.
Dean powered his way for 133 of his game-high 183 yards in the second half and scored two touchdowns, while Hockenberry finished with 105 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
“Offensively, we did a really great job,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “The guys up front blocked hard, the backs ran hard.
“Credit to McCort, they hung around, and credit to our kids for finishing things off.”
The Hilltoppers churned out 326 of their 365 total yards on the ground, and held the Crushers to 148 yards of total offense.
“Our football team came out and played extremely hard against a very physical team in Westmont,” McCort-Carroll coach Tom Smith said. “We have a young team, and I couldn’t be any prouder of their effort.”
Brock Beppler ran for a team-high 50 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns for the Crushers.
Westmont Hilltop dominated the first half in both yardage and time of possession. The Hilltoppers took the opening kickoff and marched 70 yards in seven plays, with Eli Thomas firing a 39-yard touchdown pass to Hockenberry to open the scoring at the 7:41 mark. Landon Glover then added the first of his five extra points.
After a Crushers three-and-out, Westmont Hilltop controlled the ball for almost six minutes on a 10-play drive that covered 50 yards. The Hilltoppers picked up three first downs on the ground before Dean plowed in from a yard out on the final offensive play of the first quarter.
Westmont almost added to their 14-0 lead late in the first half, but after Thomas was sacked by Ibn Shaheed for a 10-yard loss at the McCort-Carroll 24 with around a minute left before the break, the Crusher defense eventually held on fourth down to turn away the threat.
McCort-Carroll carried that momentum into the third quarter, as the Crushers took the kickoff and put together their best offensive series of the game.
A 12-play drive that went 72 yards and chewed up almost six minutes was capped off by Beppler’s 1-yard touchdown run and Lukas Conner’s extra point that cut the deficit to seven.
The Hilltoppers answered thanks to a pair of big gainers by Dean, who rumbled for carries of 30 and 31 yards to set up Thomas’s 1-yard quarterback sneak that made it 21-7 at the 3:26 mark.
McCort-Carroll’s Johnny Golden then returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards before being hauled down by Westmont Hilltop’s Jme Turnage at the Hilltopper 7, and Beppler took it in on the next play.
Westmont Hilltop responded with an 8-play drive keyed by a 16-yard run from David Ray leading to Dean’s 28-yard bolt to the end zone with 10:39 to play.
“It’s all about our guys up front,” Dean said. “They did everything for us to be able to move the ball.”
The Crushers again rallied on the ensuing series, with Shaheed picking up 27 yards on a jet sweep before he caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Angelo Gallucci to pull within 28-21 at the 6:34 mark.
Westmont Hilltop was then able to effectively put the game away with a nine-play scoring drive during which a 14-yard run by Dean led to Hockenberry’s 8-yard touchdown run with 1:54 on the clock.
