Westmont Hilltop led by as many as 17 points in a District 6 Class 3A boys basketball quarterfinal against conference rival Forest Hills, and the third-seeded Hilltoppers held a 14-point advantage entering the fourth quarter on Friday night.
But the sixth-seeded Rangers tallied 28 fourth-quarter points to force overtime after senior Jeremy Burda’s buzzer-beating 3-point field goal.
Westmont Hilltop didn’t buckle under the pressure, though. A big 3-pointer by senior guard Ryan Craft, and freshman guard Jack Wesner’s 6-of-6 performance on the line in the OT session helped Westmont Hilltop edge the Rangers, 71-67.
“It was hard to hold them off, but we kept our heads high,” said Craft, who scored 21 points, with three 3-pointers, perhaps the biggest coming with 1:33 left in overtime to give his team a 64-61 lead.
“We made all of our foul shots. We made our shots, played good defense, got the ball back and kept scoring.”
Westmont Hilltop won its seventh straight game and posted its 10th victory in the past 11 outings.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Westmont Hilltop coach Dave Roman Jr. said. “Guys are playing well. Despite the 10-day layoff from our last game, I thought our guys did a great job in practice all week.”
Five Hilltoppers reached double-digit scoring, including Craft, junior Jonathan Crocco (14 points), senior Jackson Rupert (13), junior Noah Brownlee (12) and freshman Jack Wesner (11).
Forest Hills’ Burda had a team-high 28 points, 18 of those coming in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Junior Si McGough had 16 points, and senior Devon Brezovec had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Forest Hills coach Dom Vescovi said. “They battled really hard. Our seniors, Michael May, Devon Brezovec and Jeremy Burda, knew it was their last game and they left everything out there tonight.”
The Hilltoppers (16-6) will face second-seeded Penn Cambria in a Monday night semifinal in Cresson.
Penn Cambria beat seventh-seeded River Valley 89-44 on Friday. The Panthers edged host Westmont Hilltop 53-52 on Jan. 13.
“We know each other very well. A great team,” Roman said. “We lost by one to them here, seems like forever ago.”
Forest Hills had the early lead on Friday, as freshman Koy McGough hit a 3-pointer and made a basket to put the Rangers up 5-4. Westmont Hilltop answered with a 15-0 run to lead 19-5 after a Craft basket early in the second quarter.
The Hilltoppers led 32-16 at halftime and appeared headed to a one-sided win, holding a 45-31 advantage through three quarters.
“They sped us up a little bit,” Roman Jr. said.
“We shot a little more quickly than we wanted to and those weren’t always our best shots.
“When we were patient we almost got what we wanted,” he said. “Give credit to Forest Hills because they were able to get us out of our tempo a little bit and claw back into it.”
Forest Hills outscored Westmont Hilltop 28-14 in the fourth quarter to tie the game 59-all after Burda beat the buzzer with his 3.
“They were happy to take the time off the clock and take the air out of the game,” Vescovi said.
“Our only hope was to speed them up. When we sped them up, I think it made them rush their shots and we converted on the other end.”
Westmont Hilltop’s Wesner also converted, with his damage coming on the free-throw line.
He made 8 of 8 foul shots in the fourth quarter and overtime combined, and was 9 of 10 overall.
“He’s mature beyond his years,” Roman said of Wesner. “He gets us into our offense. He’s rarely rattled.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
