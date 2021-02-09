Forest Hills had just cut a two-goal deficit in half during the final minute of the opening period against Westmont Hilltop on Tuesday night.
Fewer than 40 seconds remained on the clock at 1st Summit Arena, but Hilltoppers forward Aiden Rice promised his linemates they’d answer the goal in a meeting of Laurel Mountain Hockey League front-runners.
“I went out and told my center, ‘We’re going to get these back right now,’ ” said Rice, who scored with 26.7 remaining, only 12 seconds after the Rangers netted their first goal, by Joshua Morrison. “We just went down and scored. It was huge.”
Matt Noll scored with 4.8 left in the period, as the line’s two late tallies put Westmont Hilltop on track to an 11-3 victory over Forest Hills.
The 8-1 Hilltoppers led 4-1 after one period and scored five straight goals in the second period after the Rangers again had made it a two-goal game. Forest Hills entered the contest unbeaten but slipped to 7-1. First-place Bishop McCort Catholic is 7-0 as the only undefeated team remaining in the LMHL.
“We’ve got to get out to good starts,” said Rice, who had three goals and two assists. "Our coach has been preaching that all year. Jump on a team early, get them down and go in for the kill.”
Rice scored on a shot from the right-wing circle 2:15 into the game, and Kobe Rickabaugh took a pass from Noll behind the net and made it 2-0 at 12:25.
Joshua Morrison’s goal came with 38.9 seconds on the clock. Rice and Noll scored with 26.7 and 4.8 remaining, respectively.
Noll had two goals and four points.
“That was a back-breaker,” Forest Hills coach Dave Piro said of the first-period surge. “You never want to give up those goals late in the period. I did feel like we were battling there. We just let them slip a couple in there late in the first and that certainly didn’t help matters.”
Joel Morrison scored 3:16 into the second period, but Westmont Hilltop responded with goals by Nicholas Rozich, Noll, Kyle Replogle, Rice and Anthony Marano to lead 9-2 after two periods and put a running clock into motion.
“It’s nice having three lines that can go,” Rice said. “You get a quick breather when you get off the ice. Nothing is better than that.”
Marano tallied Westmont’s 10th goal 5:40 into the final period. The Rangers’ Joel Morrison netted his second of the game, and Replogle closed out the scoring with 5:38 left.
“I was proud of our boys. I thought we battled hard,” Piro said. “Westmont is a nice team and they skate well. I think they just had a little more depth than us, and we couldn’t keep up.”
Westmont Hilltop goaltender Ian Amaranto had 18 saves. Forest Hills goalie Cody Secriskey stopped 25 shots in his first start of the season.
“We all know Westmont is a legendary program,” Piro said. “We knew they’d be tough. We knew they had a lot of good skaters.
“I told our players we live to play another day,” he added. “I told them to get their rest and eat correctly. We go to Altoona on Thursday night. I told them to keep their heads up when they leave the locker room and we’ll just keep plugging away.”
