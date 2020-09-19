Westmont Hilltop went back to basics in its Week 2 contest against city rival Greater Johnstown. The Hilltoppers routinely called their bread-and-butter plays, churning out yards and first downs. Westmont Hilltop scored touchdowns on its first three drives, and came up with two key fourth-down stops to keep the hosts at arm length in a 34-14 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference clash.
“We knew we were going to see a packed line of scrimmage,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “We worked on that all week, and pad level. We corrected our mistakes from last week. I’m happy with the kids, happy with the effort. Gave up that big one early and just settled down in.”
Westmont Hilltop improved to 2-0 on the season, earning its third straight victory in the series. Roy Dunn (123 yards on 15 carries), Hudson Holbay (119 yards and three touchdowns on 20 totes) and Madox Muto (10 carries for 90 yards) combined for 45 carries, 332 yards and five touchdowns.
Greater Johnstown fell to 0-2, as two turnover on downs prevented the Trojans from threatening Westmont’s lead.
“Our offense, we still were able to move the ball between the 20s, but we got to put it in,” Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan said. “We were there on more than one occasion. We dropped a couple in the end zone. That’s not efficient and that’s not quality football. The good news is we were in the end zone several times, and we just didn’t catch the ball.”
Westmont began the game with a 12-play, 65-yard march that chewed off 6:56 of game clock. Holbay found paydirt from a yard out. David Assad’s kick made it 7-0.
Greater Johnstown answered with Symeon Kobal’s 55-yard touchdown strike to Aijahn Tisinger on a go route down the home sideline. Ethan Novak’s kick knotted it at 7-all.
Westmont responded with a seven-play drive, capped by Holbay’s 1-yard plunge to lead 14-7 just four seconds into the second quarter.
“We simplified things. I think we tried to do a whole lot more than what we do well, we think we got away from it,” Barron said of last week’s 7-6 triumph over Somerset. “We got back to basics, and never strayed too far from it. Off-tackle was there pretty much all night. We were kind of doing really well blocking down and kicking out. Those guys up front paved the way today.”
The Trojans entered Westmont territory, but a turnover on downs ended the promising drive. Westmont took 6:11 off the clock in 11 plays, finishing with Muto’s 6-yard touchdown run to lead 21-7 at halftime.
Westmont, which racked up 362 rushing yards on 56 attempts, stopped Johnstown on a fourth-and-1 early in the third. The Hilltoppers then marched 43 yards as Dunn found the end zone from five yards out.
Johnstown drove down to the Westmont 5-yard line, but Alex Ray picked off a tipped pass in the end zone. A subsequent 80-yard drive took nine plays as Holbay scored his third touchdown of the night to lead 34-7 late in the third.
“It’s not tricky, they’re well-coached,” Jordan said. “They’re very talented at what they do. Time of possession, I’m sure was purely in their favor.”
Johnstown freshman quarterback Jon Updyke found Tavion Thomas for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 43 seconds left to round out the scoring. The Trojans finished with 221 passing yards. Kobal completed 13 of 22 for 177 yards. D’Andre Sampson caught five passes for 99 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.