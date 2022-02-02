JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While Wednesday’s girls basketball game at Westmont Hilltop High School had more grit than shine, it was the Hilltoppers’ defense that seemingly sparkled the brightest as it limited Penn Cambria to single-figure scoring in the final three quarters of a 34-25 victory.
Westmont Hilltop, now 10-5 with a 9-3 mark in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, limited the Panthers (12-6, 9-5) to a combined 15 points over the final 24 minutes, including just two points in the fourth quarter.
While the Hilltoppers’ offense was sloppy at times against an aggressive and active Penn Cambria press during the second half, the hosts were able to keep the Panthers at bay.
“We pride ourselves on defense, so it’s a big win for us,” Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth said. “We had the lead throughout the game.
“We need to take care of the ball better as the game went on, but we knew they were going to come out in the second half, and we had to weather their storm. We did well defensively.”
Behind a trio of 3-pointers from Emily Hite, Penn Cambria held a 9-4 lead late in the first quarter. An 8-1 run by the Hilltoppers with a bucket from Aniyah Goforth, and two free throws each from Christiana Gordon and Olivia Berg over the last 25 seconds of the first pushed them to a 12-10 lead after a quarter.
Two free throws from Marah Saleme and Bailey O’Donnell’s putback with 5:55 remaining in the second gave the Panthers a 14-12. It was the last points that Penn Cambria scored during the second quarter and the final time that the guests held a lead. A 10-0 burst by Westmont Hilltop came with two Carissa Krall baskets sandwiching a free throw from Berg, a steal and layup from Beth Buettner and a 3-pointer from Kendal Shingler.
While Penn Cambria did outscore the Hilltoppers 9-6 in the third, they could not get closer than five points away from the lead when two free throws from Hite cut the edge to 28-23 with 1:08 left in the third.
A Buettner trey jumped the Hilltoppers’ lead to 31-23 before a bucket by Gordon and a free throw from Ella Brawley ran the advantage to its widest at 34-23. Abby Crossman’s bucket with 2:45 to go set the final on a frustrating night for the Panthers offense, which averaged 53.7 points per game entering Wednesday, while posting 58 in a win over Westmont Hilltop on Dec. 17 in Cresson.
Hite scored a game-high 16 points for the Panthers, nobody else from Penn Cambria tallied more than four.
“It was one of those nights where we couldn’t buy a bucket,” Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme said. “I’d rather have them now during the regular season before we get into the playoffs and happen like that.”
The difference between that 58-35 loss early in the season and Wednesday was one that Eisenhuth enthusiastically pointed out as her squad continues to evolve.
“We’re a whole different ballgame now,” Eisenhuth said.
“We found out our rotation.
“The girls are playing together. Nobody is playing as an individual any more. It’s a complete team effort. Every game we go, we have five girls and girls coming off the bench that can be one of our starting five.”
Gordon led the Hilltoppers with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Berg had seven boards and Krall yanked down six.
Despite being held off the scoresheet, Penn Cambria’s Daijah Lilly had six rebounds and six steals.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.