Host Westmont Hilltop attacked the Shade defense on one end and made plenty of its own stops on the other side of the gymnasium on Friday night.
Coach Brittany Eisenhuth’s team produced 27 first-quarter points and never relented in a 72-25 victory in the girls game in the Hilltopper Classic.
Westmont Hilltop built a 48-16 halftime advantage in the season-opening contest.
“We made an emphasis that teams that play us zone, we have to beat it,” Eisenhuth said. “We really focused on that. We moved the ball well. We had shots falling, we pushed the pace.
“We did everything we needed to do.
“I’m proud of my girls. There’s obviously nerves in the first game, but they came out and performed and we got a ‘W.’ ”
Westmont Hilltop freshman Christiana Gordon had a team-high 16 points off the bench, with 13 coming in the final three quarters.
Sophomore guard Beth Buettner had 15 points, and senior guard Olivia Berg netted 10 points.
“Every one of our girls in the lineup scored, which is huge,” Eisenhuth said after 10 players reached the scoring column.
Shade junior Jenna Muha scored 17 of her team’s 25 points. Muha had four 3-pointers.
Muha had three 3-pointers in the first quarter, but Westmont Hilltop still posted a 27-11 scoring advantage. The Hilltoppers outscored the Panthers 21-5 in the second quarter.
The Hilltoppers had seven 3-pointers, including three by Buettner and two by Berg. Gordon and senior Emily Merritts each had a trey.
The Westmont Hilltop-Shade contest was the only girls varsity game scheduled in the two-day boys/girls tournament.
