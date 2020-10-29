The Westmont Hilltop High School girls soccer team put in plenty of extra time this week in the District 5-6 Class AA playoffs.
The payoff will be a trip to the title game on Wednesday at Mansion Park.
The second-seeded Hilltoppers and third-seeded Richland played to a scoreless tie through regulation and a pair of overtime sessions in a semifinal round contest on Thursday night at Trojan Stadium.
Then, Westmont fell behind by a goal early in the five-round shootout but converted in the fourth and fifth rounds to win the one-on-one competition and claim a 1-0 victory over the Rams.
“It’s really stressful,” said Westmont Hilltop junior goalkeeper Sabrina Zimmerman, who stopped four of five Richland shootout attempts and had 25 saves during regulation and overtime.
Zimmerman also netted the game-winning kick in the final round of the shootout to set off a Hilltoppers celebration.
“I always believe in my teammates,” Zimmerman said after 12-3 Westmont earned a spot against top-seeded Bedford in the title game. “They’re always there for me. I’m always there for them. At times like this, you just have to believe in them.”
Westmont Hilltop also had a shootout goal by Parker Marion in the fourth round. Marion had a strong showing throughout the game with several quality scoring chances. Richland sophomore Camryn Beglin scored in the opening round of the shootout.
“This means everything,” Zimmerman said. “It’s amazing for us to be here now and going to the championship.”
Richland closed an 11-5 season with another strong effort to follow up on Monday’s 2-0 win over Somerset in the quarterfinals. This time junior goal keeper Isabella Burke had 27 saves, including multiple spectacular stops.
“Bella Burke was amazing,” Richland assistant coach Heather Facci said. “She played very well. She stopped shots like (normally) you can’t even handle.”
Rams head coach John Facci credited his players for a banner season.
“The girls played outstanding. The same 11 girls played all but five minutes. They kept their energy,” John Facci said. “They kept their spirits up. They just couldn’t break through. Our kids played well.
“There is nothing I’m not proud of that our team did this year. We worked from the eighth seed to the third seed. These girls fought through it all. I have no regrets, no complaints after this game. Terrible to lose that way, but someone has got to lose.”
Westmont Hilltop coach Curt Lichtenfels praised both teams for keeping the game scoreless through 80 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of overtime.
“Give Richland credit,” Lichtenfels said. “They played very hard. Our team played a little harder. Ball control was pretty much the name of the game. To take it into overtime, this is the second time this week. That’s crazy.”
On Monday at Trojan Stadium, Westmont Hilltop edged Huntingdon 2-1 after overtime and a shootout. The Hilltoppers outscored the Bearcats 3-2 in the shootout session.
“That’s a long time to be playing,” Lichtenfels said of the back-to-back overtime games.
The next stop will include a date with an undefeated Bedford team that advanced to the state quarterfinal round last season after winning the PIAA gold in 2018.
“That’s been our goal for three years since I took over the program,” Lichtenfels said. “We want District 6. We’ve been in the semifinal the last two years. This is sort of the icing on the cake. We’re here.”
