SIDMAN, Pa. – Tied with under four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Westmont Hilltop sophomore guard Zoey Lynch stepped to the forefront and scored five straight points for her team at Forest Hills.
The contest between the top two teams in District 6 Class 3A and the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference lived up to the hype with seven lead changes and six ties.
The visiting Hilltoppers staved off a late Rangers rally and hung on for a thrilling 41-39 victory at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School to sweep the season series and clinch the No. 1 seed in the LHAC semifinals, set to begin on Feb. 16.
“We had a big game at (Bishop) McCort on Monday,” said Westmont Hilltop (19-1) coach Brittany Eisenhuth, whose team has won 14 straight games. “Usually the next game is a little bit of a letdown. This game, we were very sloppy at points, but this team, all they keep doing is they just know how to keep playing. We’ve been battling injuries all season. We have low numbers, but at the end of the day, we know that the five we have on the floor are going to put it all out there. They just kept fighting until the final buzzer. We got it done.
“I’m so proud of them.”
After the final tie at 32-all, Lynch drained a 3-pointer with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter to put her team up three.
Her made layup with a 1:00 remaining gave her team a late jolt with a three-point edge. Lynch finished with a game-high 14 points.
“It’s very exciting,” said Lynch, who picked up her fourth foul with 2:37 left in the third quarter. “We just had to score, play together and stay in the lead. They weren’t really on me. That’s when I knew I had to go.”
Westmont Hilltop, which leapfrogged Forest Hills for the top spot in the district rankings and defeated the Rangers 39-34 in overtime on Jan. 4, received 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks from sophomore Christiana Gordon. Senior Ella Brawley snared 10 rebounds.
Junior Arissa Britt led Forest Hills (18-2) with 12 points. Juniors Anna Burkey and Alexis Henderson each netted 10 points.
Both teams turned it over 13 times.
Westmont went 8-for-13 at the foul line, while Forest Hills finished 8 of 15.
“I thought it was pretty even,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. “There was runs both ways. I thought they won the rebounding edge. We had too many turnovers. Sometimes down the floor, we just need to settle into something. We try too hard.”
Forest Hills split two sets of free throws to pull within one.
Lynch’s layup with a minute left boosted the advantage to three. Gordon buried two free throws after she was intentionally fouled with 43 seconds left to lead by five. Burkey drilled a trey with 33 ticks left.
Westmont split a pair at the charity stripe lead by three.
After a missed 3-pointer, Britt’s putback brought the Rangers within one with 5.3 seconds remaining. Gordon split a pair of free throws. Henderson’s long heave sailed wide of the mark at the buzzer as the Hilltoppers rejoiced.
Forest Hills led 7-1 in the first quarter, but Westmont Hilltop ripped off a 7-0 spurt. The Rangers led 10-8 after the first frame.
A 6-1 run in the second quarter helped the Hilltoppers carry a slim 17-16 lead into halftime.
No one scored through the first 3:38 of the quarter.
Triples from Burkey, Britt and Henderson highlighted the third quarter. Aivah Maul’s layup gave Forest Hills a slight 28-27 edge heading into the fourth.
Lynch’s spurt helped the Hilltoppers gain enough separation in a contest where the biggest lead was six points.
“People underestimate Zoey a lot,” Eisenhuth said. “I actually went up to her and I was like, ‘It’s disrespectful how they’re playing you. You can just take over the game.’ She showed what she’s capable of.
“I’m super-excited for the future for her because she’s constantly overshadowed by some other players.”
