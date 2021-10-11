JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After failing to produce many scoring chances in the first half on Monday afternoon, the Westmont Hilltop girls soccer team’s midfielders amped up the pressure in the second half to turn the match’s tide.
The Hilltoppers provided a couple of early scoring opportunities in the second half against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in a matchup of upper-echelon teams in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
A perfectly executed cross from Cami Danchanko set up Aubrey Rutledge for the lone goal in the 50th minute as the Hilltoppers prevailed 1-0 at Westmont Hilltop’s Memorial Field.
“Basically, move the ball from our midfield, possess it and move it forward and then to actually get some shots and put pressure on them,” said Westmont Hilltop coach Curtis Lichtenfels, describing the change in the second half.
Danchanko gained possession and dribbled up the sideline opposite of both teams’ benches. She sent a cross over a defender to Rutledge as goalkeeper Finley Steinbugl came out of the net to contest. Rutledge dribbled away from Steinbugl and sent a left-footed shot into the right side of the net for a 1-0 edge.
Westmont Hilltop (10-3) senior Sabrina Zimmerman made the slim lead stand as she recorded her seventh shutout of the season by making 11 saves.
“Sabrina is one of the best goalies we’ll find in Double-A,” Lichtenfels said. “I would go as far as any division in our Laurel Highlands conference, she’s the best keeper you’ll have the pleasure of watching. She’s good. She’s very good.”
The Hilltoppers have scored 34 goals, compared to seven allowed.
Bishop Guilfoyle (9-4) knew going into the match that supreme scoring chances would be hard to come by. With only 11 healthy players, the Marauders were handcuffed when it came to substitutions.
“Their keeper is really, really good,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Joe DeLeo said. “There’s no doubt about that, and so is their defense. We knew that we would only get a couple chances to score goals. I wish we would have capitalized in the first, but we didn’t. With no subs tonight, I think we ran out of some gas in the second half. Overall, I thought we fought hard and they’re a good team. It was a good match, overall.”
Bishop Guilfoyle controlled play in the first half, finishing with 15-5 and 6-1 advantages in shots and shots on goal, respectively.
Minimizing Bishop Guilfoyle junior Lainey Farabaugh’s impact on the game was paramount for the Westmont Hilltop defense. Farabaugh entered the match with 30 goals this season. The dangerous striker took 19 shots on Monday.
“Farabaugh, their No. 6, is just a heck of a player,” Lichtenfels said. “She’s an all-state player. She’ll be playing college somewhere. There’s no doubt that she’s a top-quality player. She’s one of the best in Single-A that anybody will ever watch.”
DeLeo noticed a difference in Westmont’s play in the second half.
“I thought they pressured well from the outside midfielders in the second half,” he said. “I think they saw an opportunity and they took advantage of it. They spread us a little bit out more, pulling us away from the goal.”
Westmont Hilltop missed a few chances to bolster its lead late in the second half.
With one last gasp to force overtime, Farabaugh dribbled up the right side of the field and unleashed a shot wide left as the buzzer sounded. Bishop Guilfoyle ended up with a 25-16 shots advantage and an 11-5 edge in shots on goal.
The victory allowed the Hilltoppers to taste victory in a series that has been tilted in Bishop Guilfoyle’s favor.
“They’ve always been a monkey on our back for the last couple years,” Lichtenfels said. “We’ve always had problems with them. So to get a win against them today is just an awesome feeling. The girls deserved it.”
