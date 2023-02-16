JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop High School girls basketball team used stout defense and a big effort inside by Christiana Gordon and Ella Brawley to win its 17th consecutive game and earn a spot in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title game.
The Hilltoppers (22-1) defeated city rival Bishop McCort Catholic, 53-34, in Thursday’s LHAC girls semifinal round. Conference top-seeded Westmont Hilltop will face Chestnut Ridge in Saturday’s title game at Central Cambria High School.
“We just know that we really had to play good defense and keep pushing,” said Gordon, who finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds. “We couldn’t let down on any possession because they’re a great shooting team.
“We just had to make sure that whenever they do shoot, we have to go and rebound.
“They can’t have any second chances.”
The formula worked effectively from the outset of Thursday’s contest in the Hilltoppers’ gymnasium.
Westmont limited LHAC fourth-seeded Bishop McCort to only two made free throws in the opening quarter and led 10-2.
The Crimson Crushers (11-12) used a 15-11 margin in the second quarter to close within 21-17 at halftime.
“We pride ourselves in defense,” said Westmont coach Brittany Eisenhuth, whose Hilltoppers also earned the top seed in the upcoming District 6 Class 3A playoffs. “We got mad at ourselves because we let up 15 points and that allowed them to stay in the basketball game.
“Every other quarter they were single digits,” Eisenhuth said. “That’s what we need from our girls. We practice too hard, work on defense too hard to accept anything less.”
Brawley had 17 points, six rebounds and another strong defensive game while guarding Bishop McCort 1,000-point/1,000-rebound standout Bria Bair.
“Ella did a great job with Bria,” Gordon said. “She scored three (points), which Bria is a great player. I’m so proud of Ella. She’s been working her butt off on defense.”
Eisenhuth is accustomed to Brawley quietly filling an important role.
“Ella Brawley often gets overlooked,” Eisenhuth said. “She had 17 tonight, which is huge. But every game she shuts down one of the other team’s best players.”
Cami Beppler led Bishop McCort Catholic with 12 points on four 3-pointers. The Crimson Crushers are seeded ninth in the upcoming District 6 2A girls playoffs and will face eight-seeded West Branch in a play-in game on Monday.
“Nothing was falling for us tonight,” Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said. “We couldn’t make a shot. That’s basketball.
“Sometimes you just can’t throw it into the ocean.
“I was happy with our defense. I thought we played well. Down four at the half, I’ll take that. Westmont’s got only one loss for a reason.”
The Hilltoppers went 18-0 in the LHAC regular season and added a semifinal victory to the conference tally. Next up is LHAC third-seeded Chestnut Ridge, a 50-47 winner at second-seeded Forest Hills on Thursday.
Westmont Hilltop defeated visiting Chestnut Ridge 46-31 on Jan. 19. Westmont’s lone setback of the season was a 58-49 loss at Berlin Brothersvalley on Dec. 28 in the Mountaineers’ holiday tournament.
“We’re very confident but we know that we can’t let down,” Gordon said of the momentum associated with the Hilltoppers’ long winning streak.
“We can’t get too confident.
“We can’t be like, ‘We’re going in and winning this game.’ We have to keep the same intensity every time.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
