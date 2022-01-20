With 11 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the city rivalry game, Westmont Hilltop goaltender Ian Amaranto patiently followed the nifty moves Bishop McCort Catholic prolific-scoring forward Vitaliy Ulianov made in the slot.
The sight of Ulianov skating on a short-handed breakaway isn’t a pleasant moment for any netminder in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League.
This time though, Amaranto countered with his own athletic move, pads sliding on the ice, to turn aside the shot. The save preserved a one-goal lead in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 victory over the Crimson Crushers in front of a solid crowd at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“I just tried to match his speed,” Amaranto said of Ulianov, who has 23 goals, including Bishop McCort’s lone tally with 3:05 remaining in Thursday’s second period. “Dig in and try to out wait him. He made a nice move. He’s a great player.”
The Hilltoppers improved to 12-2-0 and swept the city series 2-0 after previously defeating Bishop McCort Catholic 7-4 on Dec. 14. The Crimson Crushers are 10-2-0.
“We played hard,” Bishop McCort coach John Bradley said. “We had a lot of scoring chances right there at the very end. We gave it everything we had. It was a great game. Our goalie kept us in it. Their guy made some big saves for them, too.”
Westmont Hilltop’s Kobe Rickabaugh scored only 39 seconds into the contest, taking a shot from the top of the left-wing circle. Payton Sell’s drop pass set up the goal.
“That’s huge. We wanted to come out and get on them early,” said Westmont Hilltop coach Kris Carlson, who played on four state championship teams at Bishop McCort in the 1990s. “For us to get that goal early settled the boys down.”
Neither team found the net for the remainder of the opening period.
Westmont Hilltop successfully killed off a 5-on-3 penalty that lasted 48 seconds.
Aiden Rice put the Hilltoppers up 2-0 with a power-play tally 6:26 into the middle period. Nick Rozich assisted.
“It was a great way to start it off. There’s nothing like it,” Amaranto said. “That second goal was huge. The best lead in hockey is a two-goal lead.”
Bishop McCort Catholic’s penalty kill had success during a Hilltoppers’ 5-on-3 power play opportunity that lasted 55 seconds in the second period. Crimson Crushers goalie Nikita Volski made 24 saves overall.
Bishop McCort closed the gap when Ulianov worked his way through the middle and snapped a shot into the net at 13:55 of the second.
“Anytime these two teams get together, it’s a big game,” Carlson said. “For us to come out on top both times is definitely a big momentum boost for us for the second half of the season.”
Westmont Hilltop went 1-for-7 on the power play, while Bishop McCort was 0-for-3.
The Crimson Crushers contended with short-handed situations, while collecting eight penalties for 36 minutes over the second and third periods.
The Hilltoppers managed to stay out of the box over the final two periods.
“Penalties is what was the difference in the game,” Bradley said. “I find it hard to believe that you’ve got the top two teams and they’re as lopsided in the calls. But we can’t put ourselves in those situations. You can’t score being in the penalty box.
“We talk about that. It’s not a lack of discipline. Sometimes it’s frustration,” he added. “Our guys are skating through people and getting hauled down three or four times and nothing is called. They go down, we touch them and they go down.”
The Hilltoppers defense did its part to capitalize both when Westmont Hilltop was on the power play and at even strength.
The Hilltoppers consistently put the puck into Bishop McCort’s defensive zone, and at the other end kept the puck wide.
“We switched our defensive scheme up before the game,” Carlson said. “We knew they had a lot of speed. Credit to the boys. They followed the plan to a tee. We were able to keep them to the outside. With Ian in net, he’s going to stop those.”
Bradley praised the Hilltoppers and predicted a third meeting in the LMHL playoffs might be inevitable.
“It’s just a good hockey game. We’ll see them again,” Bradley said. “As far as I know, we still have the (2021 LMHL championship) trophy at the school. It’s still ours. We’ll see them and we’ve got to be better. Hopefully everybody is better all-around.
“I give them credit. They played hard. I thought it was an entertaining game for everybody.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.