EBENSBURG – Colin Gorman’s goal in the third round of a shootout lifted Westmont Hilltop past Richland 2-1 in a Laurel Mountain contest at North Central Recreation Center.
“It was an evenly contested game,” Westmont Hilltop coach Art McQuillan said.
With assists to Zack Page and Nick Piatek, Gage Lafferty put Richland ahead 1-0 in the first. Westmont Hilltop’s Kobe Rickabaugh found the back of the net with the helper going to Nick Rozich to tie the game with 2:50 left in the first period.
Each offense was then stymied by Richland’s Colin Pawcio and Westmont Hilltop’s Ian Amaranto in goal. Pawcio compiled 52 saves for Richland (6-3-2). Amaranto finished with 42 saves for the 10-2 Hilltoppers. Neither team scored until Gorman’s goal was the lone marker in the shootout.
Both teams were penalized four times, but no power-play goals were tallied.
“We threw a lot of rubber at the Richland goaltender and he was equal to the task all night long,” McQuillan said.
“We had some quality scoring chances but we finally found a way to get it done in the shootout.
“Richland played hard. We’re coming off that big win over North Catholic (in a PIHL game) on Tuesday. I knew we’d come out like we were in quicksand. We found our legs and had some real good looks at the net in the second period and just didn’t convert.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.