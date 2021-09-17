JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop was in command from start to finish Friday night at Trojan Stadium as the Hilltoppers sprinted out to a four-touchdown, first-quarter lead en route to a 56-20 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory over Greater Johnstown.
Junior running back Gavin Hockenberry rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries to pace a dominant ground game that saw 11 Hilltopper ballcarriers combine for 348 yards.
Brayden Dean added 83 yards and a pair of scores on nine carries, while also scoring a 49-yard touchdown on Westmont Hilltop’s lone pass completion of the contest.
“We got the ball, went down and scored, and just kept the pedal on,” said Hilltopper coach Pat Barron, whose team won its second straight and improved to 2-2. “We came in and took care of business, and I’m proud of our kids and their effort.”
Greater Johnstown’s Damoni Roebuck completed 9 of 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in relief of injured starter Jon Updyke, who also threw a 33-yard scoring pass to Roebuck.
D’Andre Sampson also caught six passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Trojans from falling to 0-4.
“It was a disappointing night,” said Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan.
“Our defense couldn’t get them off the field. Our kids played hard, but it’s unfortunate when you lose your quarterback in the second quarter.
“Westmont played a very good game on offense, did some things to confuse us on defense, and that’s how the score got lopsided.”
Hockenberry gave the Hilltoppers the lead less than a minute into the game when he took it the distance down the left sideline for a 67-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. After the Trojans went for it on fourth down from their own 26 on the ensuing series and failed to move the chains, Hockenberry bolted ahead for a 24-yard gain and scored on the next play.
Sabrina Zimmerman’s extra-point kick made it 14-0 at the 7:19 mark.
“We’re a team, and we all worked together,” said Hockenberry. “Our line paved the way. Everybody got their fair share, and it was nice to get a big team win.”
After a Trojans three-and-out, Dean carried five times for 53 yards on an 80-yard drive, and he plowed in from 2 yards out with just over 2 minutes left in the first quarter.
Nate Valente intercepted Updyke at the Trojan 42 on the next possession, and three plays later Konlee Mastovich found the end zone from 17 yards out to put the Hilltoppers up 28-0 heading into the second quarter.
Updyke’s hot hand on the following series got the Trojans on the board.
Completions of 24 yards to Cody Christian and 22 yards to Tavione Thomas set up a 33-yard touchdown strike to Roebuck at the 11:44 mark.
However, any Greater Johnstown momentum ended just seconds later when Mastovich fielded the ensuing kickoff and took it to the house from 90 yards out.
“Our last kickoff return touchdown was in 2014,” Barron said. “I was happy for Konlee, he’s had some big returns and he was due.”
Eli Thomas’ only completion of the night went for a 49-yard score to Dean on a one-play drive following a Trojans three-and-out, and Dean’s second rushing touchdown, a 17-yarder, put the Hilltoppers up 49-7 at the 7:05 mark.
Roebuck’s 31-yard scramble on third down was followed by a 23-yard touchdown strike to Sampson to pull Greater Johnstown within 49-14 at the break, and that same combination connected for a 2-yard scoring pass to open the third quarter as Roebuck completed five straight for 70 yards on the drive.
Hockenberry put an exclamation point on his big night with a 36-yard dash to paydirt midway through the third to set the eventual final.
The Hilltoppers travel to Bedford next Friday, while the Trojans will be at Central Cambria.
