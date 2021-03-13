PHOTO GALLERY | Westmont Hilltop comes up short in D6-3A title game
By Philip Cmor
EBENSBURG – When Dylan Craft hit a shot from a step inside the volleyball line to bring Westmont Hilltop within a point of three-time defending champ Bishop Guilfoyle, one had to wonder if District 6 had a glass slipper – or sneaker, in this case – in his size.
Regrettably for Craft and the Hilltoppers, they were out of stock.
Westmont wasn’t quite able to pull off a second straight upset in the District 6 Class 3A boys’ basketball playoffs on Saturday afternoon. Down by as many as five in the first half, Guilfoyle rose to the challenge, going on a 13-2 run in the middle of the fourth quarter in the championship game at Central Cambria High School to pull out a 45-36 victory against the third-seeded Hilltoppers.
“They played well at the end of the game. And then they had control,” Craft said. “I’m kind of upset that we can’t play in states due to COVID. Give it to them. They get to go to states, have fun. We just have to get past it, get over it.”
Craft, whose 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds left lifted the Hilltoppers over No. 2 seed Philipsburg-Osceola in the semifinals, made five 3-pointers for a team-high 15 points. Landon Weeks added nine for Westmont, which was trying to avenge a 14-point setback to the Marauders on Feb. 23 and bring the program its first district title since 2007.
“They hit the shots when they needed to,” said Hilltopper guard Tyler Mosorjak, who scored all six of his points as his team tried to rally in the fourth quarter. “There are a few things we’d like to have back – a few possessions where we could have scored or played better defense. They just capitalized on everything when they needed to.”
All five of Guilfoyle’s 3-pointers were in the second half, enabling the Marauders (17-3) to build a seven-point cushion after the game was tied at the half, then to forge a 12-point advantage following Craft’s 26-footer when Cameron Khoza made a trey from more traditional range with just 3:06 remaining.
Patrick Haigh fronted the Marauders with 16 points, including 10 in the second half. Khoza scored 10.
“We’re so excited to win and move on,” BG senior forward Alex Wood said. “They have a lot of good players, but our experience really helped us whenever they made a run, because we have kids that have played in all four district championships.”
Westmont had the margin down to seven in the final minute, but Guilfoyle broke 6-foot-6 Michael Woolridge the length of the floor for an exclamation-point dunk with 10 seconds to go to set the final.
“We didn’t shoot the ball great, and that’s a credit to them, but we made enough,” BG coach Chris Drenning said. “Give Westmont credit. They were ready to go.”
Guilfoyle’s significant height advantage made it close to impossible for the Hilltoppers to score near the bucket. Half of Westmont’s points came on shots beyond the arc.
Westmont, though, was able to attack the Marauders’ frustrating 2-3 matchup zone defense with patience and savvy, as one might expect from a team with nine seniors. All three starting guards – Craft, Weeks and Mosorjak – are upperclassmen, as are reserves Alex Ray and Alex Crocco.
“I’ve been playing with all of these guys since I don’t know when. We got close, but we couldn’t capitalize,” Weeks said. “We executed our game plan. They just hit some tough shots.”
Westmont ended the season 13-9.
“When our starters were healthy, we were 10-4, including this loss,” Hilltoppers coach Dave Roman Jr. said. “Through the COVID, through the stops and starts, I’m just really proud of my kids. We just kept going. We got better when guys were sitting out.”
Craft had a chance to give Westmont the lead in the final seconds of the first quarter, but his short fallaway on the baseline just missed. However, he opened the second with a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Hilltoppers their first lead, 11-8.
Craft made another shot from almost the same spot and Weeks added another trey as Westmont built a lead of five. Haigh, though, scored twice in the paint in the last minute of the half and the teams went to the locker room even at 17.
