BEDFORD, Pa. – In terms of what the Westmont Hilltop boys soccer team was given when it was on the attack during Thursday night’s match at Bedford Area High School, the leaders in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference resorted to low-percentage tries more often than not.
The Hilltoppers made it work against the Bedford Bisons while keeping their perfect season alive with a 4-1 victory.
“I tell the kids, ‘Goals don’t always come pretty in high school. If you have a space inside of 40 (yards), I want a shot on frame’ ” Westmont Hilltop coach Jason Hughes said. “They hit ’em, we were fortunate enough to get a few goals off of it. I’ll take it.”
Up 2-0 after the first half, the Hilltoppers (12-0) didn’t use much time before expanding their lead. With the action on the far right of the Westmont attacking third during the 42nd minute, Danny Heider bent a right-to-left shot from about 25 yards away to the top left corner of the net.
It was Heider’s fourth goal this season, and second of the swooping cross variety, according to Hughes.
“We kind of give him the freedom that if we don’t have anybody crashing the box, that he’ll attempt to get one on frame,” Hughes said. “Because goalies aren’t really anticipating a shot coming from that angle.”
Heider’s explanation for his deft ability to place such shots comes with practice. Lots of practice.
“At practice, I have my teammates flow me a lot of balls so I can get better at crossing and shooting from those angles,” Heider said.
The practice paid off after a split-second change of mind by the Hilltoppers senior.
“I got a through-ball from one of my teammates,” Heider said. “I was planning to cross it in, then I decided at the last second to take the shot. I saw that the keeper was out. I ended up scoring it.”
Ian Buday’s 40-yard bouncer squirted past Richardson in the 52nd minute, pushing the Hilltoppers lead to 4-0 and effectively icing the game.
Bedford responded about a minute later on a dart from Timothy Crist, which set the final and allowed Westmont Hilltop to seize control of the LHAC race.
Bedford, which suffered its first loss of the season on Monday against Central Cambria, did get more looks against Westmont Hilltop keeper Will Gerow as time wound down, but the Hilltoppers netminder was up to the task.
The Hilltoppers held a 16-10 edge in shots on goal with a 9-6 advantage in tries on net.
“We showed our youth tonight and Westmont is a pretty upperclassman-heavy team,” Bisons coach Barrett Shrock said. “I feel like that’s one of the better Westmont teams I’ve seen. They move the ball around well. They have a high-intensity game.”
The Hilltoppers broke through in the 14th minute when Gage Hensel collected the ball in the penalty area before poking a grounder through the legs of Bedford goalkeeper Layne Richardson and into the net on the keeper’s left side.
Westmont Hilltop added to its lead in the 26th minute when Conner Oechslin’s penalty kick slipped past Richardson, again on the left side.
The Bisons’ Matt Robinette – on a direct kick and a feed from an indirect kick – had his squad’s best chances to score in the first half, but both shots sailed wide of the net.
Oechslin’s direct kick from about 30 yards in the 38th minute clanged off the crossbar, keeping the Westmont Hilltop lead at 2-0 heading into intermission.
“This is the game that I look forward to every year,” Hughes said. “Barrett always has his team playing the right way. Playing smart, good soccer. Well-coached. To come out and be able to get my boys to keep the adrenaline pumping, keep firing on all cylinders has been something we’ve been working on all season.
“Too see it here, and to have that performance against this team, it makes me proud as a coach.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
