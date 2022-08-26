JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop community turned out to celebrate the official opening of the new Price Field with the first night home game in the school district’s history.
But a different type of electric moment just might have tipped the advantage to the Hilltoppers on Friday night against visiting Central Cambria.
“I told the kids in the locker room that was the best thing that ever happened to us, that delay,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said after his team’s comeback 21-19 victory in front of an estimated 3,000 fans. “We had some nerves early. Credit to the kids. They were awesome. They battled.
“We faced adversity, injuries, some bumps and bruises. They just kept fighting.”
Central Cambria, under first-year Red Devils head coach Don Fyfe, drove 80 yards and scored on Elijah Villarrial’s 3-yard run at 7:38 of the first quarter to lead 6-0.
The Red Devils defense stopped Westmont Hilltop on downs and then the offense moved to the Hilltoppers’ 36-yard line, when the game was delayed after lightning was spotted in the area. The game was halted at 7:16 p.m. and resumed at 7:57 p.m.
“We talked about getting the ball, going down and scoring,” Fyfe said. “It set up perfectly because they turned the ball over and we scored again. The lightning came and we sat there for 50 minutes.
“That’s not an excuse, but it definitely didn’t help. We had them on the ropes and I think maybe we could have finished them off a little bit. But, that happens. Life happens, sometimes.”
After the delay, Central Cambria’s Grady Snyder used second effort to score on a 9-yard run. The conversion failed, setting a 12-0 Red Devils lead with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter.
“Basically it was all getting on the same page,” said Westmont senior running back/defensive back Gavin Hockenberry, who carried 25 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns. “We were a little shaky up front at first. We were missing a few key blocks, but just like Coach Barron says, that’s an easy adjustment.
“We made it happen,” Hockenberry said. “Our guys buckled up, up front and paved the way for the running backs in the backfield. We got the job done, working chain to chain. It was a great way to open up the Price Field.”
The opening quarter ended as Central Cambria recovered a Westmont Hilltop fumble at the 39. But the Hilltoppers’ Sean Wilkes intercepted a pass in the end zone.
Westmont Hilltop followed with an 80-yard scoring drive that was helped by a 15-yard Central Cambria penalty as the Hilltoppers faced a fourth-and-8 from their own 34.
Hockenberry had runs of 15 and 22 yards, the second one for a touchdown with 5:05 left in the half. Landon Glover’s extra-point kick pulled Westmont within 12-7.
Central Cambria appeared to answer via Brady Sheehan’s 70-yard pass to Ben Ream for a touchdown that was negated by an illegal man downfield 5-yard penalty.
“They were moving guys all over the place, hitting where we weren’t,” Barron said of the Red Devils. “(Senior quarterback) Brady Sheehan did a really nice job. We tried to put some pressure on him, but they spread you out so thin it really limits what you can do. Coach Fyfe did a really nice job and coached a great game.”
Easton Ragno’s interception gave Westmont possession at the Red Devils’ 45-yard line almost midway through the third quarter. Hockenberry broke a 23-yard run to set up his own touchdown dash from 13 yards. Glover’s extra-point put the Hilltoppers in front 14-12 with 5:02 left.
Hockenberry broke through a mass of defenders on a 16-yard touchdown run with 9:36 remaining in the game. Glover’s kick gave the Hilltoppers a 21-12 advantage.
“It was just a grind. I knew we needed to get some first downs,” Hockenberry said. “Both the running backs that were in there with me were doing the same thing – David Ray, Brayden Dean. Nate Valente made some huge runs for us, breaking tackles to get big first downs. Big props to everybody. It was a great team win.”
Villarrial ran 35 yards to spark Central Cambria, and a Hilltoppers facemask penalty added another 15 yards. Villarrial added an 18-yard run and scored from 7 yards out. Jonathan Wess kicked the extra-point to pull the Red Devils within 21-19 with 7:17 left.
Villarrial gained 111 yards and had two TDs on 11 carries. Sheehan completed 13 of 18 passes for 147 yards with two interceptions.
“Brady played great for not playing last year,” Fyfe said of the first-year starter who returned to the Devils lineup this season. “He played well. I thought the whole team played well.
“My first game with them, I couldn’t be prouder of them. We got down 21-12 and we could have cashed it in, but we put a drive together and put the pressure on them at the end of the game.”
Westmont took the ball with 7:17 remaining and gained 51 rushing yards while collecting four first downs, two apiece by Valente and Hockenberry, to run out the clock.
“To watch the kids after the game with the student section celebrating on the new field, that’s what it’s all about, the community,” Barron said. “The way the community came out and supported us, it was looking bleak for a while, and they kept supporting us. I can’t thank them enough for coming out and cheering us on.”
